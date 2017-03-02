|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/22
|Sun. 2/5
|@ Car
W 33-16
|vs. NO
W 38-32
|vs. Sea
W 36-20
|vs. GB
W 44-21
|vs. NE
Falcons' young defense could be key against Patriots
ATLANTA (AP) The popular thinking is the Atlanta Falcons' only path to their first Super Bowl championship is to win a high-scoring game against New England.
After all, big offense is the Falcons' big weapon.
The best reason to think Atlanta can beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, however, may be the Falcons' improved defense.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|J. Vellano
|active/prac. squad
|1/17
|J. Staten
|pract. squad add
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|on IR torn biceps
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|torn biceps (IR)
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)