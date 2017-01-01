NFL Football

Atlanta Falcons (10-5)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. KC
L 28-29
Box | Recap		 @ LA
W 42-14
Box | Recap		 vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap		 @ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
1:25 PM PT2:25 PM MT3:25 PM CT4:25 PM ET21:25 GMT5:25 AM 北京时间2:25 PM MST4:25 PM EST3:25 PM CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview

Falcons' investment in center Alex Mack paying big dividends

The Atlanta Falcons' investment in Alex Mack is paying off in a big way.

Nobody knew exactly what would transpire 10 months ago when Atlanta made Mack the NFL's highest-paid center.

He had spent his first seven years with little chance of going to the playoffs in Cleveland. The Browns, who drafted him in the first round in 2009 out of Cal, was 33-79 during his tenure.

 MORE

Falcons Headlines

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1050.667
Tampa Bay 870.533
New Orleans 780.467
Carolina 690.400
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4613
Pass TDs: M. Ryan34
Rush Yds: D. Freeman983
Rush TDs: D. Freeman10
Rec Yds: J. Jones1313
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.14.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6188 (2)
Passing Yards: 4629 (3)
Rushing Yards: 1786 (7)
Points per game: 33.5 (1)
Yards per game: 412.5 (2)
Touchdowns: 53 (1)
Field Goals: 33 (3)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5466 (23)
Passing Yards: 4145 (27)
Rushing Yards: 1540 (16)
Points per game: 24.9 (25)
Yards per game: 364.4 (23)
Touchdowns: 42 (29)
Field Goals: 21 (5)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
12/22 D. Tialavea active/prac. squad
12/22 R. Therezie cut
12/22 M. Goodman cut
12/20 D. Goldson signed
12/19 B. Daniels pract. squad add
12/19 J. McKissic cut
12/16 J. McKissic active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/18 J. Jones toe (Out)
w9 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.