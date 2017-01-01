|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/22
|@ LA
W 42-14
|vs. SF
W 41-13
|@ Car
W 33-16
|vs. NO
W 38-32
|vs. Sea
W 36-20
|vs. GB
Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days.
Well, maybe it's Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger who should be looking up to Ryan. The Atlanta passer is, after all, the All-Pro quarterback.
When the conference championship games commence next Sunday, three of the most accomplished QBs of this millennium will be in action. Brady is seeking a seventh trip to the Super Bowl in his 17 NFL seasons, and an unprecedented fifth ring. Roethlisberger has gone three times, winning twice. Rodgers won in his only trip to the big game, and probably has been the league's best all-around quarterback in the last half-dozen seasons.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|12/19
|B. Daniels
|pract. squad add
|12/19
|J. McKissic
|cut
|12/16
|J. McKissic
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/18
|J. Jones
|toe (Out)