|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|@ LA
W 42-14
Box | Recap
|vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap
|@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap
|vs. Sea
Defensive guru Quinn in playoffs with high-scoring Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Dan Quinn got a shot at being a head coach because of his work molding one of the league's best defenses.
Now, heading into the playoffs for the first time with a team of his own, he'll be relying heavily on the NFL's highest-scoring offense.
The incongruity is not lost on the Atlanta Falcons coach.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|12/19
|B. Daniels
|pract. squad add
|12/19
|J. McKissic
|cut
|12/16
|J. McKissic
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/18
|J. Jones
|toe (Out)