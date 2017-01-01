|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/22
|vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap
|@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap
|vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap
|vs. GB
Preview
Rodgers, Ryan at heart of NFC main event
Defense wins championships.
That's the old adage. And it's about to be turned on its head by either the Green Bay Packers or Atlanta Falcons.
The Packers finished 21st in points allowed. The Falcons finished 27th. And yet, one of them will win the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Atlanta.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|J. Vellano
|active/prac. squad
|1/17
|J. Staten
|pract. squad add
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|on IR torn biceps
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|torn biceps (IR)
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)