Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1 Sat. 1/14
@ LA
W 42-14
Box | Recap		 vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap		 @ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap		 vs. Sea
Defensive guru Quinn in playoffs with high-scoring Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Dan Quinn got a shot at being a head coach because of his work molding one of the league's best defenses.

Now, heading into the playoffs for the first time with a team of his own, he'll be relying heavily on the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

The incongruity is not lost on the Atlanta Falcons coach.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4944
Pass TDs: M. Ryan38
Rush Yds: D. Freeman1079
Rush TDs: D. Freeman11
Rec Yds: J. Jones1409
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.15.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6653 (2)
Passing Yards: 4960 (2)
Rushing Yards: 1928 (5)
Points per game: 33.8 (1)
Yards per game: 415.8 (2)
Touchdowns: 58 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (4)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5939 (25)
Passing Yards: 4495 (28)
Rushing Yards: 1672 (17)
Points per game: 25.4 (27)
Yards per game: 371.2 (25)
Touchdowns: 46 (29)
Field Goals: 23 (8)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
12/22 D. Tialavea active/prac. squad
12/22 R. Therezie cut
12/22 M. Goodman cut
12/20 D. Goldson signed
12/19 B. Daniels pract. squad add
12/19 J. McKissic cut
12/16 J. McKissic active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/18 J. Jones toe (Out)
