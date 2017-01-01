FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Matt Ryan wasn't worried that he didn't have his center and top receiver with him for the Falcons' first Super Bowl practice on Wednesday or for the remainder of the week.

The quarterback says he trusts Alex Mack and Julio Jones will do what is necessary to be ready despite missing this week's practice schedule with injuries.

"Obviously you'd love to have everybody out there practicing, but it's not realistic this time of the year," Ryan said after the practice.