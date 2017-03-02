NFL Football

Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/22 Sun. 2/5
@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap		 vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
W 44-21
Box | Recap		 vs. NE
Preview

Falcons' young defense could be key against Patriots

ATLANTA (AP) The popular thinking is the Atlanta Falcons' only path to their first Super Bowl championship is to win a high-scoring game against New England.

After all, big offense is the Falcons' big weapon.

The best reason to think Atlanta can beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, however, may be the Falcons' improved defense.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4944
Pass TDs: M. Ryan38
Rush Yds: D. Freeman1079
Rush TDs: D. Freeman11
Rec Yds: J. Jones1409
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.15.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6653 (2)
Passing Yards: 4960 (2)
Rushing Yards: 1928 (5)
Points per game: 33.8 (1)
Yards per game: 415.8 (2)
Touchdowns: 58 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (4)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5939 (25)
Passing Yards: 4495 (28)
Rushing Yards: 1672 (17)
Points per game: 25.4 (27)
Yards per game: 371.2 (25)
Touchdowns: 46 (29)
Field Goals: 23 (8)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/17 J. Vellano active/prac. squad
1/17 J. Staten pract. squad add
1/17 A. Clayborn on IR torn biceps
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
12/22 D. Tialavea active/prac. squad
12/22 R. Therezie cut
12/22 M. Goodman cut
12/20 D. Goldson signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 A. Clayborn torn biceps (IR)
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
