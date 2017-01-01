|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/22
|Sun. 2/5
|@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap
|vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap
|vs. GB
W 44-21
Box | Recap
|vs. NE
3:30 PM PT4:30 PM MT5:30 PM CT6:30 PM ET23:30 GMT7:30 AM 北京时间4:30 PM MST6:30 PM EST5:30 PM CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Atlanta Falcons' brotherhood starts with a little white ball
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of the locker room.
That's where friendships are forged and friendly wagers settled.
And when that little white ball starts flying, look out!MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|J. Vellano
|active/prac. squad
|1/17
|J. Staten
|pract. squad add
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|on IR torn biceps
|1/10
|B. Vogler
|signed
|1/10
|T. Robinson
|signed
|1/10
|M. Meyer
|signed
|1/5
|A. Dable
|signed
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|torn biceps (IR)
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)