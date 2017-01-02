|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|Sat. 1/14
|Sun. 1/22
|Sun. 2/5
|@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap
|vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap
|vs. GB
W 44-21
Box | Recap
|vs. NE
Vick writes letter to Atlanta, says he's huge Falcons fan
ATLANTA (AP) Michael Vick never led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
His career with the team ended in disgrace.
Yet no one is rooting harder for the Falcons to win their first championship.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4944
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|38
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|1079
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|11
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1409
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|15.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6653 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4960 (2)
|Rushing Yards:
|1928 (5)
|Points per game:
|33.8 (1)
|Yards per game:
|415.8 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|58 (1)
|Field Goals:
|34 (4)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5939 (25)
|Passing Yards:
|4495 (28)
|Rushing Yards:
|1672 (17)
|Points per game:
|25.4 (27)
|Yards per game:
|371.2 (25)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (29)
|Field Goals:
|23 (8)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|J. Vellano
|active/prac. squad
|1/17
|J. Staten
|pract. squad add
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|on IR torn biceps
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|A. Clayborn
|torn biceps (IR)
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)