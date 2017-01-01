NFL Football

Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/22 Sun. 2/5
@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap		 vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
W 44-21
Box | Recap		 vs. NE
Falcons holding out Julio Jones, Alex Mack with injuries

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Matt Ryan wasn't worried that he didn't have his center and top receiver with him for the Falcons' first Super Bowl practice on Wednesday or for the remainder of the week.

The quarterback says he trusts Alex Mack and Julio Jones will do what is necessary to be ready despite missing this week's practice schedule with injuries.

"Obviously you'd love to have everybody out there practicing, but it's not realistic this time of the year," Ryan said after the practice.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4944
Pass TDs: M. Ryan38
Rush Yds: D. Freeman1079
Rush TDs: D. Freeman11
Rec Yds: J. Jones1409
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.15.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6653 (2)
Passing Yards: 4960 (2)
Rushing Yards: 1928 (5)
Points per game: 33.8 (1)
Yards per game: 415.8 (2)
Touchdowns: 58 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (4)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5939 (25)
Passing Yards: 4495 (28)
Rushing Yards: 1672 (17)
Points per game: 25.4 (27)
Yards per game: 371.2 (25)
Touchdowns: 46 (29)
Field Goals: 23 (8)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/17 J. Vellano active/prac. squad
1/17 J. Staten pract. squad add
1/17 A. Clayborn on IR torn biceps
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
12/22 D. Tialavea active/prac. squad
12/22 R. Therezie cut
12/22 M. Goodman cut
12/20 D. Goldson signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 A. Clayborn torn biceps (IR)
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
