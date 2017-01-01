NFL Football

Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/22 Sun. 2/5
@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap		 vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
W 44-21
Box | Recap		 vs. NE
Atlanta Falcons' brotherhood starts with a little white ball

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of the locker room.

That's where friendships are forged and friendly wagers settled.

And when that little white ball starts flying, look out!

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4944
Pass TDs: M. Ryan38
Rush Yds: D. Freeman1079
Rush TDs: D. Freeman11
Rec Yds: J. Jones1409
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.15.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6653 (2)
Passing Yards: 4960 (2)
Rushing Yards: 1928 (5)
Points per game: 33.8 (1)
Yards per game: 415.8 (2)
Touchdowns: 58 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (4)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5939 (25)
Passing Yards: 4495 (28)
Rushing Yards: 1672 (17)
Points per game: 25.4 (27)
Yards per game: 371.2 (25)
Touchdowns: 46 (29)
Field Goals: 23 (8)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/17 J. Vellano active/prac. squad
1/17 J. Staten pract. squad add
1/17 A. Clayborn on IR torn biceps
1/10 B. Vogler signed
1/10 T. Robinson signed
1/10 M. Meyer signed
1/5 A. Dable signed
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 A. Clayborn torn biceps (IR)
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
