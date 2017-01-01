|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. KC
L 28-29
Box | Recap
|@ LA
W 42-14
Box | Recap
|vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap
|@ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap
|vs. NO
1:25 PM PT2:25 PM MT3:25 PM CT4:25 PM ET21:25 GMT5:25 AM 北京时间2:25 PM MST4:25 PM EST3:25 PM CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Falcons' investment in center Alex Mack paying big dividends
The Atlanta Falcons' investment in Alex Mack is paying off in a big way.
Nobody knew exactly what would transpire 10 months ago when Atlanta made Mack the NFL's highest-paid center.
He had spent his first seven years with little chance of going to the playoffs in Cleveland. The Browns, who drafted him in the first round in 2009 out of Cal, was 33-79 during his tenure.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Ryan
|4613
|Pass TDs:
|M. Ryan
|34
|Rush Yds:
|D. Freeman
|983
|Rush TDs:
|D. Freeman
|10
|Rec Yds:
|J. Jones
|1313
|Rec TDs:
|T. Gabriel
|6
|Int:
|D. Jones
|3
|Sacks:
|V. Beasley Jr.
|14.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|6188 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|4629 (3)
|Rushing Yards:
|1786 (7)
|Points per game:
|33.5 (1)
|Yards per game:
|412.5 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|53 (1)
|Field Goals:
|33 (3)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5466 (23)
|Passing Yards:
|4145 (27)
|Rushing Yards:
|1540 (16)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (25)
|Yards per game:
|364.4 (23)
|Touchdowns:
|42 (29)
|Field Goals:
|21 (5)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/27
|D. Griswold
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|M. Ifedi
|pract. squad add
|12/22
|J. Keyes
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|D. Tialavea
|active/prac. squad
|12/22
|R. Therezie
|cut
|12/22
|M. Goodman
|cut
|12/20
|D. Goldson
|signed
|12/19
|B. Daniels
|pract. squad add
|12/19
|J. McKissic
|cut
|12/16
|J. McKissic
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|T. Gabriel
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/24
|D. Campbell
|concussion (Out)
|12/24
|A. Hooper
|knee (Out)
|12/18
|J. Jones
|toe (Out)