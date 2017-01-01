NFL Football

Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/22
@ LA
W 42-14
Box | Recap		 vs. SF
W 41-13
Box | Recap		 @ Car
W 33-16
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
W 38-32
Box | Recap		 vs. Sea
W 36-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days.

Well, maybe it's Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger who should be looking up to Ryan. The Atlanta passer is, after all, the All-Pro quarterback.

When the conference championship games commence next Sunday, three of the most accomplished QBs of this millennium will be in action. Brady is seeking a seventh trip to the Super Bowl in his 17 NFL seasons, and an unprecedented fifth ring. Roethlisberger has gone three times, winning twice. Rodgers won in his only trip to the big game, and probably has been the league's best all-around quarterback in the last half-dozen seasons.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Ryan4944
Pass TDs: M. Ryan38
Rush Yds: D. Freeman1079
Rush TDs: D. Freeman11
Rec Yds: J. Jones1409
Rec TDs: T. Gabriel6
Int: D. Jones3
Sacks: V. Beasley Jr.15.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 6653 (2)
Passing Yards: 4960 (2)
Rushing Yards: 1928 (5)
Points per game: 33.8 (1)
Yards per game: 415.8 (2)
Touchdowns: 58 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (4)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5939 (25)
Passing Yards: 4495 (28)
Rushing Yards: 1672 (17)
Points per game: 25.4 (27)
Yards per game: 371.2 (25)
Touchdowns: 46 (29)
Field Goals: 23 (8)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/27 D. Griswold pract. squad add
12/27 M. Ifedi pract. squad add
12/22 J. Keyes active/prac. squad
12/22 D. Tialavea active/prac. squad
12/22 R. Therezie cut
12/22 M. Goodman cut
12/20 D. Goldson signed
12/19 B. Daniels pract. squad add
12/19 J. McKissic cut
12/16 J. McKissic active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 T. Gabriel foot (Out)
1/1 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/24 D. Campbell concussion (Out)
12/24 A. Hooper knee (Out)
12/18 J. Jones toe (Out)
