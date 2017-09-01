|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap
|@ NYJ
L 10-30
Box | Recap
Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has surgery to repair sports hernia
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is having surgery to repair a sports hernia that contributed to a groin injury he sustained this past season.
The Bills confirmed on Thursday that Taylor was having an operation shortly after the quarterback posted photos of himself in a hospital gown on his Snapchat account. The Bills said they were informed on Wednesday of Taylor's decision to have surgery after he met with William Meyers, a Philadelphia-area-based sports hernia specialist.
Taylor previously said he intended to get a second medical opinion this week on the severity of the injury. He went 7-8 this season and was benched in Buffalo's 30-10 season-ending loss at the New York Jets last weekend.MORE
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|x-Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1267
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|613
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5666 (16)
|Passing Yards:
|3250 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2630 (1)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (10)
|Yards per game:
|354.1 (16)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (7)
|Field Goals:
|19 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5712 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3835 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2130 (29)
|Points per game:
|23.6 (16)
|Yards per game:
|357.0 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (19)
|Field Goals:
|30 (25)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/2
|R. Ferguson
|signed
|1/2
|C. Gaines
|signed
|1/2
|C. O'Neal
|signed
|1/2
|J. Powell
|signed
|1/2
|M. Valles
|signed
|1/2
|J. Woodrum
|signed
|1/2
|S. Henderson
|suspension lifted
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)