ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will lean on David Culley to oversee the team's most uncertain position: Quarterback.

The Bills announced Tuesday that Culley has agreed to be their quarterbacks coach. Culley has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past four as the Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

He and McDermott previously worked together on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia last decade.