NFL Football

Buffalo Bills (7-9)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap		 vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap		 vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap		 @ NYJ
L 10-30
Box | Recap

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has surgery to repair sports hernia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is having surgery to repair a sports hernia that contributed to a groin injury he sustained this past season.

The Bills confirmed on Thursday that Taylor was having an operation shortly after the quarterback posted photos of himself in a hospital gown on his Snapchat account. The Bills said they were informed on Wednesday of Taylor's decision to have surgery after he met with William Meyers, a Philadelphia-area-based sports hernia specialist.

Taylor previously said he intended to get a second medical opinion this week on the severity of the injury. He went 7-8 this season and was benched in Buffalo's 30-10 season-ending loss at the New York Jets last weekend.

 MORE

Bills Headlines

AFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-New England 1420.875
x-Miami 1060.625
Buffalo 790.438
New York 5110.313
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: T. Taylor3023
Pass TDs: T. Taylor17
Rush Yds: L. McCoy1267
Rush TDs: L. McCoy13
Rec Yds: R. Woods613
Rec TDs: C. Clay4
Int: S. Gilmore5
Sacks: L. Alexander12.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5666 (16)
Passing Yards: 3250 (31)
Rushing Yards: 2630 (1)
Points per game: 24.9 (10)
Yards per game: 354.1 (16)
Touchdowns: 46 (7)
Field Goals: 19 (28)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5712 (19)
Passing Yards: 3835 (7)
Rushing Yards: 2130 (29)
Points per game: 23.6 (16)
Yards per game: 357.0 (19)
Touchdowns: 40 (19)
Field Goals: 30 (25)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/2 R. Ferguson signed
1/2 C. Gaines signed
1/2 C. O'Neal signed
1/2 J. Powell signed
1/2 M. Valles signed
1/2 J. Woodrum signed
1/2 S. Henderson suspension lifted
12/15 B. Albright pract. squad add
12/15 C. O'Neal pract. squad add
12/14 G. Townsend Jr. pract. squad add
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 Z. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 P. Brown foot (Questionable)
1/1 C. Clay knee (Questionable)
1/1 S. Gilmore concussion (Out)
1/1 C. Glenn back (Out)
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.