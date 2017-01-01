|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Oak
L 24-38
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
|@ NYJ
10:00 AM PT11:00 AM MT12:00 PM CT1:00 PM ET18:00 GMT2:00 AM 北京时间11:00 AM MST1:00 PM EST12:00 PM CT22:00 UAE13:00 ET
McCoy, Watkins say Bills lacked discipline under Rex Ryan
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy and star receiver Sammy Watkins believe the next Bills' coach should hold players more accountable than Rex Ryan did the past two seasons in Buffalo.
"Discipline has been an issue," McCoy said Friday in his first public comments since the Bills fired Ryan on Tuesday.
McCoy cited players being late for meetings and missed assignments on the field as reasons for the Bills' struggles this season.MORE
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|x-Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|New York
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1257
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|570
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|11.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5436 (12)
|Passing Yards:
|3068 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2562 (1)
|Points per game:
|25.9 (7)
|Yards per game:
|362.4 (12)
|Touchdowns:
|45 (6)
|Field Goals:
|18 (27)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5383 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3625 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2003 (28)
|Points per game:
|23.2 (15)
|Yards per game:
|358.9 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|38 (21)
|Field Goals:
|27 (23)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|S. Gary
|active/prac. squad
|12/13
|M. Ola
|active/prac. squad
|12/13
|B. Albright
|cut
|12/13
|J. Ihedigbo
|on IR ankle
|12/10
|B. Albright
|active/prac. squad
|12/7
|C. Gaines
|pract. squad add
|12/5
|P. Harvin
|reserve/non football injury severe migraines
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)