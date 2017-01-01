NFL Football

Buffalo Bills (7-8)

Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
@ Oak
L 24-38
Box | Recap		 vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap		 vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap		 vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap		 @ NYJ
Preview

McCoy, Watkins say Bills lacked discipline under Rex Ryan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy and star receiver Sammy Watkins believe the next Bills' coach should hold players more accountable than Rex Ryan did the past two seasons in Buffalo.

"Discipline has been an issue," McCoy said Friday in his first public comments since the Bills fired Ryan on Tuesday.

McCoy cited players being late for meetings and missed assignments on the field as reasons for the Bills' struggles this season.

 MORE

Bills Headlines

AFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-New England 1320.867
x-Miami 1050.667
Buffalo 780.467
New York 4110.267
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: T. Taylor3023
Pass TDs: T. Taylor17
Rush Yds: L. McCoy1257
Rush TDs: L. McCoy13
Rec Yds: R. Woods570
Rec TDs: C. Clay4
Int: S. Gilmore5
Sacks: L. Alexander11.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5436 (12)
Passing Yards: 3068 (31)
Rushing Yards: 2562 (1)
Points per game: 25.9 (7)
Yards per game: 362.4 (12)
Touchdowns: 45 (6)
Field Goals: 18 (27)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5383 (19)
Passing Yards: 3625 (7)
Rushing Yards: 2003 (28)
Points per game: 23.2 (15)
Yards per game: 358.9 (19)
Touchdowns: 38 (21)
Field Goals: 27 (23)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/15 B. Albright pract. squad add
12/15 C. O'Neal pract. squad add
12/14 G. Townsend Jr. pract. squad add
12/13 S. Gary active/prac. squad
12/13 M. Ola active/prac. squad
12/13 B. Albright cut
12/13 J. Ihedigbo on IR ankle
12/10 B. Albright active/prac. squad
12/7 C. Gaines pract. squad add
12/5 P. Harvin reserve/non football injury severe migraines
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 Z. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 P. Brown foot (Questionable)
1/1 C. Clay knee (Questionable)
1/1 S. Gilmore concussion (Out)
1/1 C. Glenn back (Out)
