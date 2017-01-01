|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
|@ NYJ
L 10-30
Bills agree to hire David Culley to coach quarterbacks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will lean on David Culley to oversee the team's most uncertain position: Quarterback.
The Bills announced Tuesday that Culley has agreed to be their quarterbacks coach. Culley has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past four as the Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.
He and McDermott previously worked together on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia last decade.MORE
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|x-Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1267
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|613
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5666 (16)
|Passing Yards:
|3250 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2630 (1)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (10)
|Yards per game:
|354.1 (16)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (7)
|Field Goals:
|19 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5712 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3835 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2130 (29)
|Points per game:
|23.6 (16)
|Yards per game:
|357.0 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (19)
|Field Goals:
|30 (25)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/2
|R. Ferguson
|signed
|1/2
|C. Gaines
|signed
|1/2
|C. O'Neal
|signed
|1/2
|J. Powell
|signed
|1/2
|M. Valles
|signed
|1/2
|J. Woodrum
|signed
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|S. Gary
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)