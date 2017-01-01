|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap
|@ NYJ
L 10-30
Box | Recap
Bills safety Aaron Williams leaning toward returning to play
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Despite concerns raised after sustaining season-ending neck injuries in consecutive years, Bills starting safety Aaron Williams is preparing to resume his playing career, the player's father told The Associated Press on Sunday.
"He's leaning toward coming back," Anthony Williams said by phone. "We'll take it slow and go from there."
Williams said his son intends to make a formal announcement in the near future.MORE
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|x-Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1267
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|613
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5666 (16)
|Passing Yards:
|3250 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2630 (1)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (10)
|Yards per game:
|354.1 (16)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (7)
|Field Goals:
|19 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5712 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3835 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2130 (29)
|Points per game:
|23.6 (16)
|Yards per game:
|357.0 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (19)
|Field Goals:
|30 (25)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/2
|R. Ferguson
|signed
|1/2
|C. Gaines
|signed
|1/2
|C. O'Neal
|signed
|1/2
|J. Powell
|signed
|1/2
|M. Valles
|signed
|1/2
|J. Woodrum
|signed
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|S. Gary
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)