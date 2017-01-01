|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
|@ NYJ
L 10-30
Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have re-signed safety and special teams contributor Colt Anderson.
Anderson is back with the Bills despite being limited to just two games last season due to injuries.
He missed the first three games with a foot injury, and was then placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after being sidelined by an arm injury in 30-19 win at Los Angeles on Oct. 9.MORE
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|x-Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1267
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|613
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5666 (16)
|Passing Yards:
|3250 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2630 (1)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (10)
|Yards per game:
|354.1 (16)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (7)
|Field Goals:
|19 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5712 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3835 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2130 (29)
|Points per game:
|23.6 (16)
|Yards per game:
|357.0 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (19)
|Field Goals:
|30 (25)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/27
|C. Anderson
|re-signed One-year contract (through 2017)
|1/2
|R. Ferguson
|signed
|1/2
|C. Gaines
|signed
|1/2
|C. O'Neal
|signed
|1/2
|J. Powell
|signed
|1/2
|M. Valles
|signed
|1/2
|J. Woodrum
|signed
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)