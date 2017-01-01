NFL Football

Buffalo Bills (7-9)

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap		 vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap		 vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap		 @ NYJ
L 10-30
Box | Recap

Bills agree to hire David Culley to coach quarterbacks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will lean on David Culley to oversee the team's most uncertain position: Quarterback.

The Bills announced Tuesday that Culley has agreed to be their quarterbacks coach. Culley has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past four as the Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

He and McDermott previously worked together on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia last decade.

AFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-New England 1420.875
x-Miami 1060.625
Buffalo 790.438
New York 5110.313
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: T. Taylor3023
Pass TDs: T. Taylor17
Rush Yds: L. McCoy1267
Rush TDs: L. McCoy13
Rec Yds: R. Woods613
Rec TDs: C. Clay4
Int: S. Gilmore5
Sacks: L. Alexander12.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5666 (16)
Passing Yards: 3250 (31)
Rushing Yards: 2630 (1)
Points per game: 24.9 (10)
Yards per game: 354.1 (16)
Touchdowns: 46 (7)
Field Goals: 19 (28)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5712 (19)
Passing Yards: 3835 (7)
Rushing Yards: 2130 (29)
Points per game: 23.6 (16)
Yards per game: 357.0 (19)
Touchdowns: 40 (19)
Field Goals: 30 (25)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/2 R. Ferguson signed
1/2 C. Gaines signed
1/2 C. O'Neal signed
1/2 J. Powell signed
1/2 M. Valles signed
1/2 J. Woodrum signed
12/15 B. Albright pract. squad add
12/15 C. O'Neal pract. squad add
12/14 G. Townsend Jr. pract. squad add
12/13 S. Gary active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 Z. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 P. Brown foot (Questionable)
1/1 C. Clay knee (Questionable)
1/1 S. Gilmore concussion (Out)
1/1 C. Glenn back (Out)
