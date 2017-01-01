NFL Football

Buffalo Bills (7-9)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. Pit
L 20-27
Box | Recap		 vs. Cle
W 33-13
Box | Recap		 vs. Mia
L 31-34
Box | Recap		 @ NYJ
L 10-30
Box | Recap

Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have re-signed safety and special teams contributor Colt Anderson.

Anderson is back with the Bills despite being limited to just two games last season due to injuries.

He missed the first three games with a foot injury, and was then placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after being sidelined by an arm injury in 30-19 win at Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

 MORE

Bills Headlines

AFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-New England 1420.875
x-Miami 1060.625
Buffalo 790.438
New York 5110.313
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: T. Taylor3023
Pass TDs: T. Taylor17
Rush Yds: L. McCoy1267
Rush TDs: L. McCoy13
Rec Yds: R. Woods613
Rec TDs: C. Clay4
Int: S. Gilmore5
Sacks: L. Alexander12.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5666 (16)
Passing Yards: 3250 (31)
Rushing Yards: 2630 (1)
Points per game: 24.9 (10)
Yards per game: 354.1 (16)
Touchdowns: 46 (7)
Field Goals: 19 (28)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5712 (19)
Passing Yards: 3835 (7)
Rushing Yards: 2130 (29)
Points per game: 23.6 (16)
Yards per game: 357.0 (19)
Touchdowns: 40 (19)
Field Goals: 30 (25)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/27 C. Anderson re-signed One-year contract (through 2017)
1/2 R. Ferguson signed
1/2 C. Gaines signed
1/2 C. O'Neal signed
1/2 J. Powell signed
1/2 M. Valles signed
1/2 J. Woodrum signed
12/15 B. Albright pract. squad add
12/15 C. O'Neal pract. squad add
12/14 G. Townsend Jr. pract. squad add
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 Z. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 P. Brown foot (Questionable)
1/1 C. Clay knee (Questionable)
1/1 S. Gilmore concussion (Out)
1/1 C. Glenn back (Out)
w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.