|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Pit
L 20-27
|vs. Cle
W 33-13
|vs. Mia
L 31-34
|@ NYJ
L 10-30
Bills receiver Watkins has 2nd operation on left foot
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills star receiver Sammy Watkins is going to spend his second consecutive offseason recovering from surgery for a broken left foot.
The operation took place last week and after team doctors conferred with specialist Robert Anderson, the Bills announced on Friday.
Though the Bills termed the procedure as having gone well, they expect Watkins to be sidelined until the start of training camp in the summer.
|AFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xyz-New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|x-Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|T. Taylor
|3023
|Pass TDs:
|T. Taylor
|17
|Rush Yds:
|L. McCoy
|1267
|Rush TDs:
|L. McCoy
|13
|Rec Yds:
|R. Woods
|613
|Rec TDs:
|C. Clay
|4
|Int:
|S. Gilmore
|5
|Sacks:
|L. Alexander
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5666 (16)
|Passing Yards:
|3250 (31)
|Rushing Yards:
|2630 (1)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (10)
|Yards per game:
|354.1 (16)
|Touchdowns:
|46 (7)
|Field Goals:
|19 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5712 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3835 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|2130 (29)
|Points per game:
|23.6 (16)
|Yards per game:
|357.0 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (19)
|Field Goals:
|30 (25)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/2
|R. Ferguson
|signed
|1/2
|C. Gaines
|signed
|1/2
|C. O'Neal
|signed
|1/2
|J. Powell
|signed
|1/2
|M. Valles
|signed
|1/2
|J. Woodrum
|signed
|12/15
|B. Albright
|pract. squad add
|12/15
|C. O'Neal
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|G. Townsend Jr.
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|S. Gary
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|Z. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|P. Brown
|foot (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. Clay
|knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|S. Gilmore
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|C. Glenn
|back (Out)