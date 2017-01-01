ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy and star receiver Sammy Watkins believe the next Bills' coach should hold players more accountable than Rex Ryan did the past two seasons in Buffalo.

"Discipline has been an issue," McCoy said Friday in his first public comments since the Bills fired Ryan on Tuesday.

McCoy cited players being late for meetings and missed assignments on the field as reasons for the Bills' struggles this season.