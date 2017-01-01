|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. SF
W 26-6
Box | Recap
|@ Det
L 17-20
Box | Recap
|vs. GB
L 27-30
Box | Recap
|vs. Was
L 21-41
Box | Recap
|@ Min
Preview
Bears LB McPhee to miss finale because of shoulder injury
CHICAGO (AP) Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears' season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.
McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery.
Linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.MORE
|NFC North Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|Detroit
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Barkley
|1486
|Pass TDs:
|M. Barkley
|8
|Rush Yds:
|J. Howard
|1178
|Rush TDs:
|J. Howard
|6
|Rec Yds:
|C. Meredith
|827
|Rec TDs:
|C. Meredith
|4
|Int:
|T. Porter
|2
|Sacks:
|W. Young
|7.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5381 (13)
|Passing Yards:
|3990 (12)
|Rushing Yards:
|1552 (19)
|Points per game:
|17.9 (28)
|Yards per game:
|358.7 (13)
|Touchdowns:
|28 (26)
|Field Goals:
|17 (30)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5174 (13)
|Passing Yards:
|3578 (5)
|Rushing Yards:
|1826 (27)
|Points per game:
|24.1 (19)
|Yards per game:
|344.9 (13)
|Touchdowns:
|36 (15)
|Field Goals:
|32 (28)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/31
|J. Shirley
|active/prac. squad
|12/28
|C. Edison
|pract. squad add
|12/28
|R. Reynolds
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|J. Staten
|pract. squad del
|12/26
|C. Edison
|cut
|12/23
|C. Edison
|active/prac. squad
|12/23
|E. Goldman
|on IR ankle
|12/21
|C. Edison
|pract. squad add
|12/20
|C. Edison
|cut
|12/20
|B. Addison
|active/prac. squad
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|L. Floyd
|concussion (Doubtful)
|1/1
|D. Bush
|ankle (Questionable)
|1/1
|B. Callahan
|hamstring, knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|D. Fales
|right thumb (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. LeBlanc
|knee (Questionable)