LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The chairman of the Chicago Bears insisted Wednesday he still has faith in coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, even after the team's worst season in several decades.

Chairman George McCaskey said he is "pleased" with the job Pace has done the past two years.

"I'm not a patient person but I promised (Pace) that I would be patient," McCaskey said. "With all the adversity that we've had, I like the steady hand that he and John have had on the team."