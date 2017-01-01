NFL Football

Chicago Bears (3-12)

Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. SF
W 26-6
Box | Recap		 @ Det
L 17-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
L 27-30
Box | Recap		 vs. Was
L 21-41
Box | Recap		 @ Min
Preview

Bears LB McPhee to miss finale because of shoulder injury

CHICAGO (AP) Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears' season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.

McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.

NFC North Division
TeamWLTPct
Green Bay 960.600
Detroit 960.600
Minnesota 780.467
Chicago 3120.200
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Barkley1486
Pass TDs: M. Barkley8
Rush Yds: J. Howard1178
Rush TDs: J. Howard6
Rec Yds: C. Meredith827
Rec TDs: C. Meredith4
Int: T. Porter2
Sacks: W. Young7.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5381 (13)
Passing Yards: 3990 (12)
Rushing Yards: 1552 (19)
Points per game: 17.9 (28)
Yards per game: 358.7 (13)
Touchdowns: 28 (26)
Field Goals: 17 (30)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5174 (13)
Passing Yards: 3578 (5)
Rushing Yards: 1826 (27)
Points per game: 24.1 (19)
Yards per game: 344.9 (13)
Touchdowns: 36 (15)
Field Goals: 32 (28)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/31 J. Shirley active/prac. squad
12/28 C. Edison pract. squad add
12/28 R. Reynolds pract. squad add
12/27 J. Staten pract. squad del
12/26 C. Edison cut
12/23 C. Edison active/prac. squad
12/23 E. Goldman on IR ankle
12/21 C. Edison pract. squad add
12/20 C. Edison cut
12/20 B. Addison active/prac. squad
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 L. Floyd concussion (Doubtful)
1/1 D. Bush ankle (Questionable)
1/1 B. Callahan hamstring, knee (Questionable)
1/1 D. Fales right thumb (Questionable)
1/1 C. LeBlanc knee (Questionable)
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.