Chicago Bears (3-13)

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
@ Det
L 17-20
Box | Recap		 vs. GB
L 27-30
Box | Recap		 vs. Was
L 21-41
Box | Recap		 @ Min
L 10-38
Box | Recap

Chicago Bears hire 3 assistant coaches

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have hired three new assistant coaches.

Jeremiah Washburn replaces Dave Magazu as offensive line coach. Washburn last served as assistant offensive line coach under Adam Gase with the Miami Dolphins.

Curtis Modkins was hired as running backs coach. Modkins has coached for 22 years, including nine with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the Detroit Lions' running backs coach.

NFC North Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Green Bay 1060.625
x-Detroit 970.563
Minnesota 880.500
Chicago 3130.188
Leaders
Pass Yds: M. Barkley1611
Pass TDs: M. Barkley8
Rush Yds: J. Howard1313
Rush TDs: J. Howard6
Rec Yds: C. Meredith888
Rec TDs: C. Meredith4
Int: C. LeBlanc2
Sacks: W. Young7.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5704 (15)
Passing Yards: 4139 (15)
Rushing Yards: 1735 (17)
Points per game: 17.4 (29)
Yards per game: 356.5 (15)
Touchdowns: 29 (27)
Field Goals: 18 (30)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5548 (15)
Passing Yards: 3828 (6)
Rushing Yards: 1950 (27)
Points per game: 24.9 (24)
Yards per game: 346.8 (15)
Touchdowns: 40 (20)
Field Goals: 33 (27)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/10 R. Randle signed
1/9 J. Shirley cut
1/6 K. Lewis-Moore active/prac. squad
1/3 D. Anderson signed
1/3 D. Bausby signed
1/3 D. Cobb signed
1/3 C. Edison signed
1/3 J. Glenn signed
1/3 W. Poehls signed
1/3 R. Reynolds signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 L. Floyd concussion (Doubtful)
1/1 D. Bush ankle (Questionable)
1/1 B. Callahan hamstring, knee (Questionable)
1/1 D. Fales right thumb (Questionable)
1/1 C. LeBlanc knee (Questionable)
