|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Det
L 17-20
Box | Recap
|vs. GB
L 27-30
Box | Recap
|vs. Was
L 21-41
Box | Recap
|@ Min
L 10-38
Box | Recap
Chicago Bears hire 3 assistant coaches
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have hired three new assistant coaches.
Jeremiah Washburn replaces Dave Magazu as offensive line coach. Washburn last served as assistant offensive line coach under Adam Gase with the Miami Dolphins.
Curtis Modkins was hired as running backs coach. Modkins has coached for 22 years, including nine with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the Detroit Lions' running backs coach.MORE
|NFC North Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Green Bay
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|x-Detroit
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|Chicago
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|M. Barkley
|1611
|Pass TDs:
|M. Barkley
|8
|Rush Yds:
|J. Howard
|1313
|Rush TDs:
|J. Howard
|6
|Rec Yds:
|C. Meredith
|888
|Rec TDs:
|C. Meredith
|4
|Int:
|C. LeBlanc
|2
|Sacks:
|W. Young
|7.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5704 (15)
|Passing Yards:
|4139 (15)
|Rushing Yards:
|1735 (17)
|Points per game:
|17.4 (29)
|Yards per game:
|356.5 (15)
|Touchdowns:
|29 (27)
|Field Goals:
|18 (30)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5548 (15)
|Passing Yards:
|3828 (6)
|Rushing Yards:
|1950 (27)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (24)
|Yards per game:
|346.8 (15)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (20)
|Field Goals:
|33 (27)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/10
|R. Randle
|signed
|1/9
|J. Shirley
|cut
|1/6
|K. Lewis-Moore
|active/prac. squad
|1/3
|D. Anderson
|signed
|1/3
|D. Bausby
|signed
|1/3
|D. Cobb
|signed
|1/3
|C. Edison
|signed
|1/3
|J. Glenn
|signed
|1/3
|W. Poehls
|signed
|1/3
|R. Reynolds
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|L. Floyd
|concussion (Doubtful)
|1/1
|D. Bush
|ankle (Questionable)
|1/1
|B. Callahan
|hamstring, knee (Questionable)
|1/1
|D. Fales
|right thumb (Questionable)
|1/1
|C. LeBlanc
|knee (Questionable)