ROCKAWAY, N.J. (AP) A former professional football player has saved a man from a New Jersey house fire. The Record newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2ihBg8m ) former New York Giants practice squad player Cole Farrand helped an elderly man escape a burning house Monday. Farrand's mother alerted him there was a fire in their Green Pond Lake neighborhood in Rockaway around 1 a.m. Farrand rushed to the scene and found the fire. One of the residents, Jean Moore, had escaped. Her husband, Jim Moore, was trapped on the roof. MORE