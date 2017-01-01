NFL Football

New York Giants (10-5)

Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Thu. 12/22 Sun. 1/1
@ Pit
L 14-24
Box | Recap		 vs. Dal
W 10-7
Box | Recap		 vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap		 @ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap		 @ Was
Preview

Redskins have all the incentive in game against Giants

WASHINGTON -- The playoff picture is clear for the Washington Redskins.

Beat the New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field and they're in -- as long as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions don't tie on Sunday night.

A regular season that began with two losses and was nearly sidetracked by a bad home loss two weeks ago can end with a postseason berth as the NFC's sixth seed if Washington (8-6-1) defeats the playoff-bound Giants (10-5), who have nothing to play for on Sunday.

Giants Headlines

NFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-Dallas 1320.867
x-New York 1050.667
Washington 861.567
Philadelphia 690.400
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: E. Manning3847
Pass TDs: E. Manning26
Rush Yds: R. Jennings541
Rush TDs: O. Darkwa2
Rec Yds: O. Beckham Jr.1323
Rec TDs: O. Beckham Jr.10
Int: L. Collins5
Sacks: O. Vernon8.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 4959 (24)
Passing Yards: 3847 (18)
Rushing Yards: 1251 (29)
Points per game: 19.4 (25)
Yards per game: 330.6 (24)
Touchdowns: 31 (21)
Field Goals: 19 (26)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5151 (11)
Passing Yards: 3973 (22)
Rushing Yards: 1379 (7)
Points per game: 18.3 (3)
Yards per game: 343.4 (11)
Touchdowns: 24 (1)
Field Goals: 33 (31)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/27 J. Huesman pract. squad add
12/27 R. Murphy pract. squad add
12/27 K. Wenning pract. squad add
12/27 C. Bryant pract. squad del
12/20 I. Williams active/prac. squad
12/20 G. Winn signed
12/20 S. Vereen on IR triceps
12/20 R. Nassib on IR elbow
12/14 R. Hansbrough pract. squad add
12/13 A. Gettis pract. squad add
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 J. Adams shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 N. Berhe concussion (Out)
1/1 B. Goodson concussion (Questionable)
1/1 J. Jenkins back (Questionable)
1/1 J. Pierre-Paul core muscle (Out)
