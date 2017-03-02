NFL Football

New York Giants (11-5)

Sun. 12/18 Thu. 12/22 Sun. 1/1 Sun. 1/8
vs. Det
W 17-6
Box | Recap		 @ Phi
L 19-24
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 19-10
Box | Recap		 @ GB
L 13-38
Box | Recap

ESPN and Giants defensive end Pierre-Paul settle lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.

ESPN announced the settlement on Friday, saying it believes that the network's reporting about the injury was newsworthy and journalistically appropriate.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon declined comment.

NFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
xyz-Dallas 1330.813
x-New York 1150.688
Washington 871.531
Philadelphia 790.438
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: E. Manning4027
Pass TDs: E. Manning26
Rush Yds: R. Jennings593
Rush TDs: R. Jennings3
Rec Yds: O. Beckham Jr.1367
Rec TDs: O. Beckham Jr.10
Int: D. Rodgers-Cromartie6
Sacks: O. Vernon8.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5291 (25)
Passing Yards: 4027 (18)
Rushing Yards: 1412 (29)
Points per game: 19.4 (26)
Yards per game: 330.7 (25)
Touchdowns: 32 (22)
Field Goals: 21 (26)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5435 (10)
Passing Yards: 4260 (23)
Rushing Yards: 1417 (4)
Points per game: 17.8 (2)
Yards per game: 339.7 (10)
Touchdowns: 25 (1)
Field Goals: 34 (31)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/19 A. Rosas signed
1/18 K. Holmes signed
1/12 R. Moore signed
1/12 C. Grant signed
1/12 M. Wallace signed
1/11 M. Bowie signed
1/11 A. Gettis signed
1/9 D. Deayon signed
1/9 J. Halapio signed
1/9 J. Huesman signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/8 O. Odighizuwa hamstring (Doubtful)
1/8 J. Pierre-Paul core muscle (Out)
1/1 J. Adams shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 N. Berhe concussion (Out)
1/1 B. Goodson concussion (Questionable)
