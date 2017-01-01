LOS ANGELES (AP) Carson Palmer hasn't visited the Coliseum since he was Southern California's starting quarterback 14 years ago. Although he won the Heisman Trophy just a few weeks later, that final home victory over Notre Dame still stands out as a major highlight of his football life.

"Just a game I'll never forget," he said.

Palmer returns to the venerable stadium Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1) for a game that probably will be tougher to remember.