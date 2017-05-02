NFL Football

Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1)

Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
@ Mia
L 23-26
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
L 41-48
Box | Recap		 @ Sea
W 34-31
Box | Recap		 @ LA
W 44-6
Box | Recap

Cardinals' Fitzgerald confirms he'll return for 2017 season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.

In a text to azcardinals.com's Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report that he had told ESPN's Jim Trotter on Wednesday that he would play another season.

"Truthful Trotter," Fitzgerald wrote.

Cardinals Headlines

NFC West Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Seattle 1051.656
Arizona 781.469
Los Angeles 4120.250
San Francisco 2140.125
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Palmer4233
Pass TDs: C. Palmer26
Rush Yds: D. Johnson1239
Rush TDs: D. Johnson16
Rec Yds: L. Fitzgerald1023
Rec TDs: L. Fitzgerald6
Int: M. Cooper4
Sacks: M. Golden12.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5868 (9)
Passing Yards: 4425 (7)
Rushing Yards: 1732 (18)
Points per game: 26.1 (6)
Yards per game: 366.8 (9)
Touchdowns: 48 (6)
Field Goals: 21 (27)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 4883 (2)
Passing Yards: 3739 (5)
Rushing Yards: 1518 (9)
Points per game: 22.6 (14)
Yards per game: 305.2 (2)
Touchdowns: 37 (13)
Field Goals: 25 (13)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/12 J. Mauro re-signed Two-year extension (through 2018)
1/5 A. Dobson signed
1/5 R. Leone signed
1/3 N. Capi signed
1/3 M. Hall signed
1/3 C. Hubert signed
1/3 K. Johnson signed
1/3 D. Munyer signed
1/3 E. Penny signed
1/3 R. Zamort signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 J. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 M. Cooper back, calf (Questionable)
1/1 D. Humphries concussion (Out)
1/1 S. Moore ankle (Questionable)
1/1 R. Nkemdiche ankle (Questionable)
