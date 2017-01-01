|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Mia
L 23-26
|vs. NO
L 41-48
|@ Sea
W 34-31
|@ LA
W 44-6
Cardinals re-sign defensive tackle Josh Mauro to 2-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Josh Mauro to a two-year contract Thursday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The 6-foot-6, 282-pound former Stanford lineman played 15 games this season, setting career highs with 13 starts and 42 tackles. He has played three seasons with the Cardinals after joining the team in 2014 from Pittsburgh's practice squad.MORE
|NFC West Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Seattle
|10
|5
|1
|.656
|Arizona
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|Los Angeles
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Palmer
|4233
|Pass TDs:
|C. Palmer
|26
|Rush Yds:
|D. Johnson
|1239
|Rush TDs:
|D. Johnson
|16
|Rec Yds:
|L. Fitzgerald
|1023
|Rec TDs:
|L. Fitzgerald
|6
|Int:
|M. Cooper
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Golden
|12.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5868 (9)
|Passing Yards:
|4425 (7)
|Rushing Yards:
|1732 (18)
|Points per game:
|26.1 (6)
|Yards per game:
|366.8 (9)
|Touchdowns:
|48 (6)
|Field Goals:
|21 (27)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|4883 (2)
|Passing Yards:
|3739 (5)
|Rushing Yards:
|1518 (9)
|Points per game:
|22.6 (14)
|Yards per game:
|305.2 (2)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (13)
|Field Goals:
|25 (13)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/12
|J. Mauro
|re-signed Two-year extension (through 2018)
|1/5
|A. Dobson
|signed
|1/5
|R. Leone
|signed
|1/3
|N. Capi
|signed
|1/3
|M. Hall
|signed
|1/3
|C. Hubert
|signed
|1/3
|K. Johnson
|signed
|1/3
|D. Munyer
|signed
|1/3
|E. Penny
|signed
|1/3
|R. Zamort
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|J. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|M. Cooper
|back, calf (Questionable)
|1/1
|D. Humphries
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|S. Moore
|ankle (Questionable)
|1/1
|R. Nkemdiche
|ankle (Questionable)