Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Sun. 12/18 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. Was
W 31-23
Box | Recap		 @ Mia
L 23-26
Box | Recap		 vs. NO
L 41-48
Box | Recap		 @ Sea
W 34-31
Box | Recap		 @ LA
Preview

Carson Palmer returns to Coliseum when Cards wrap up vs Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) Carson Palmer hasn't visited the Coliseum since he was Southern California's starting quarterback 14 years ago. Although he won the Heisman Trophy just a few weeks later, that final home victory over Notre Dame still stands out as a major highlight of his football life.

"Just a game I'll never forget," he said.

Palmer returns to the venerable stadium Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1) for a game that probably will be tougher to remember.

Cardinals Headlines

NFC West Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Seattle 951.633
Arizona 681.433
Los Angeles 4110.267
San Francisco 2130.133
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Palmer3978
Pass TDs: C. Palmer23
Rush Yds: D. Johnson1233
Rush TDs: D. Johnson16
Rec Yds: L. Fitzgerald980
Rec TDs: J. Nelson6
Int: M. Cooper4
Sacks: M. Golden10.0
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5524 (8)
Passing Yards: 4162 (6)
Rushing Yards: 1648 (15)
Points per game: 24.9 (11)
Yards per game: 368.3 (8)
Touchdowns: 44 (8)
Field Goals: 18 (28)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 4760 (3)
Passing Yards: 3596 (6)
Rushing Yards: 1466 (11)
Points per game: 23.7 (18)
Yards per game: 317.3 (3)
Touchdowns: 37 (18)
Field Goals: 23 (12)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/28 C. Bryant active/prac. squad
12/28 B. Dixon active/prac. squad
12/28 D. Munyer pract. squad add
12/27 T. Boggs on IR shoulder
12/27 T. Jefferson on IR knee
12/23 T. Hartfield active/prac. squad
12/23 T. Mathieu on IR shoulder
12/20 R. Zamort pract. squad add
12/19 H. Miller active/prac. squad
12/19 T. Simon cut
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 J. Brown illness (Questionable)
1/1 M. Cooper back, calf (Questionable)
1/1 D. Humphries concussion (Out)
1/1 S. Moore ankle (Questionable)
1/1 R. Nkemdiche ankle (Questionable)
