|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Sun. 12/18
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Was
W 31-23
|@ Mia
L 23-26
|vs. NO
L 41-48
|@ Sea
W 34-31
|@ LA
Preview
Carson Palmer returns to Coliseum when Cards wrap up vs Rams
LOS ANGELES (AP) Carson Palmer hasn't visited the Coliseum since he was Southern California's starting quarterback 14 years ago. Although he won the Heisman Trophy just a few weeks later, that final home victory over Notre Dame still stands out as a major highlight of his football life.
"Just a game I'll never forget," he said.
Palmer returns to the venerable stadium Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1) for a game that probably will be tougher to remember.MORE
|NFC West Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Seattle
|9
|5
|1
|.633
|Arizona
|6
|8
|1
|.433
|Los Angeles
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|San Francisco
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Palmer
|3978
|Pass TDs:
|C. Palmer
|23
|Rush Yds:
|D. Johnson
|1233
|Rush TDs:
|D. Johnson
|16
|Rec Yds:
|L. Fitzgerald
|980
|Rec TDs:
|J. Nelson
|6
|Int:
|M. Cooper
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Golden
|10.0
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5524 (8)
|Passing Yards:
|4162 (6)
|Rushing Yards:
|1648 (15)
|Points per game:
|24.9 (11)
|Yards per game:
|368.3 (8)
|Touchdowns:
|44 (8)
|Field Goals:
|18 (28)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|4760 (3)
|Passing Yards:
|3596 (6)
|Rushing Yards:
|1466 (11)
|Points per game:
|23.7 (18)
|Yards per game:
|317.3 (3)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (18)
|Field Goals:
|23 (12)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/28
|C. Bryant
|active/prac. squad
|12/28
|B. Dixon
|active/prac. squad
|12/28
|D. Munyer
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|T. Boggs
|on IR shoulder
|12/27
|T. Jefferson
|on IR knee
|12/23
|T. Hartfield
|active/prac. squad
|12/23
|T. Mathieu
|on IR shoulder
|12/20
|R. Zamort
|pract. squad add
|12/19
|H. Miller
|active/prac. squad
|12/19
|T. Simon
|cut
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|J. Brown
|illness (Questionable)
|1/1
|M. Cooper
|back, calf (Questionable)
|1/1
|D. Humphries
|concussion (Out)
|1/1
|S. Moore
|ankle (Questionable)
|1/1
|R. Nkemdiche
|ankle (Questionable)