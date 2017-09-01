NFL Football

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 12/11 Mon. 12/19 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap		 vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap		 @ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap

Rivera: Panthers offense needs to evolve behind QB Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers need to evolve as an offense and find new and different ways to use versatile quarterback Cam Newton following a disappointing 6-10 season.

Newton struggled in 2016, one year after being named the league's MVP. He threw just 19 touchdown passes - after tossing 35 in 2015 - and had 14 interceptions and a league-low 52.9 completion percentage. He wasn't as effective as a runner either, averaging a career-low 4 yards per carry while playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line.

"He still has a unique skillset," Rivera said. "We just have to find the best way to utilize it now."

 MORE

Panthers Headlines

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Newton3509
Pass TDs: C. Newton19
Rush Yds: J. Stewart824
Rush TDs: J. Stewart9
Rec Yds: G. Olsen1073
Rec TDs: K. Benjamin7
Int: K. Coleman4
Sacks: M. Addison9.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5499 (19)
Passing Yards: 3962 (19)
Rushing Yards: 1814 (10)
Points per game: 23.1 (15)
Yards per game: 343.7 (19)
Touchdowns: 37 (16)
Field Goals: 30 (9)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5756 (21)
Passing Yards: 4561 (29)
Rushing Yards: 1465 (6)
Points per game: 25.1 (26)
Yards per game: 359.8 (21)
Touchdowns: 38 (15)
Field Goals: 33 (29)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/5 L. McCray signed
1/3 B. Blechen signed
1/3 J. Rodgers signed
1/3 D. Young signed
1/2 B. Clausell signed
1/2 E. Crume signed
1/2 K. Garrett signed
1/2 T. Patmon signed
1/2 J. Simmons signed
1/2 S. Simonson signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 D. Anderson illness (Out)
1/1 C. Johnson foot (Out)
1/1 C. Newton right shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 G. Olsen elbow (Questionable)
1/1 J. Stewart foot (Questionable)
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.