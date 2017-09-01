|Sun. 12/11
|Mon. 12/19
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap
|@ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap
|vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap
|@ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap
Rivera: Panthers offense needs to evolve behind QB Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers need to evolve as an offense and find new and different ways to use versatile quarterback Cam Newton following a disappointing 6-10 season.
Newton struggled in 2016, one year after being named the league's MVP. He threw just 19 touchdown passes - after tossing 35 in 2015 - and had 14 interceptions and a league-low 52.9 completion percentage. He wasn't as effective as a runner either, averaging a career-low 4 yards per carry while playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line.
"He still has a unique skillset," Rivera said. "We just have to find the best way to utilize it now."MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Newton
|3509
|Pass TDs:
|C. Newton
|19
|Rush Yds:
|J. Stewart
|824
|Rush TDs:
|J. Stewart
|9
|Rec Yds:
|G. Olsen
|1073
|Rec TDs:
|K. Benjamin
|7
|Int:
|K. Coleman
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Addison
|9.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5499 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3962 (19)
|Rushing Yards:
|1814 (10)
|Points per game:
|23.1 (15)
|Yards per game:
|343.7 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (16)
|Field Goals:
|30 (9)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5756 (21)
|Passing Yards:
|4561 (29)
|Rushing Yards:
|1465 (6)
|Points per game:
|25.1 (26)
|Yards per game:
|359.8 (21)
|Touchdowns:
|38 (15)
|Field Goals:
|33 (29)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/5
|L. McCray
|signed
|1/3
|B. Blechen
|signed
|1/3
|J. Rodgers
|signed
|1/3
|D. Young
|signed
|1/2
|B. Clausell
|signed
|1/2
|E. Crume
|signed
|1/2
|K. Garrett
|signed
|1/2
|T. Patmon
|signed
|1/2
|J. Simmons
|signed
|1/2
|S. Simonson
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|D. Anderson
|illness (Out)
|1/1
|C. Johnson
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|C. Newton
|right shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|G. Olsen
|elbow (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Stewart
|foot (Questionable)