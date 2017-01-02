NFL Football

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Sun. 12/11 Mon. 12/19 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap		 vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap		 @ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap

Panthers WRs coach Ricky Proehl resigns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has resigned from the Carolina Panthers so he can spend more time watching his sons play college football.

Proehl's son Austin is a wide receiver at North Carolina. His other son Blake recently committed to play football at East Carolina.

Proehl joined the Panthers as an offensive assistant in 2011 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2013. He was critical in the development of Kelvin Benjamin, a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2013 and helped re-ignite Ted Ginn Jr's career in Carolina.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Newton3509
Pass TDs: C. Newton19
Rush Yds: J. Stewart824
Rush TDs: J. Stewart9
Rec Yds: G. Olsen1073
Rec TDs: K. Benjamin7
Int: K. Coleman4
Sacks: M. Addison9.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5499 (19)
Passing Yards: 3962 (19)
Rushing Yards: 1814 (10)
Points per game: 23.1 (15)
Yards per game: 343.7 (19)
Touchdowns: 37 (16)
Field Goals: 30 (9)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5756 (21)
Passing Yards: 4561 (29)
Rushing Yards: 1465 (6)
Points per game: 25.1 (26)
Yards per game: 359.8 (21)
Touchdowns: 38 (15)
Field Goals: 33 (29)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/18 M. Frazier signed
1/12 D. Southward signed
1/5 L. McCray signed
1/3 B. Blechen signed
1/3 J. Rodgers signed
1/3 D. Young signed
1/2 B. Clausell signed
1/2 E. Crume signed
1/2 K. Garrett signed
1/2 T. Patmon signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 D. Anderson illness (Out)
1/1 C. Johnson foot (Out)
1/1 C. Newton right shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 G. Olsen elbow (Questionable)
1/1 J. Stewart foot (Questionable)
