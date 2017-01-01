|Sun. 12/11
|Mon. 12/19
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap
|@ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap
|vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap
|@ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap
Wilks replaces McDermott as Panthers defensive coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Steve Wilks doesn't expect the Panthers defensive scheme to change much now that he's in charge.
Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator on Friday and has been a major part in the construction of the Carolina defense, which he said will continue to run a 4-3 scheme "with a few wrinkles."
"When you look at our scheme, we aren't going to change much," Wilks said. "The one thing I believe in is it's not about trying to out-scheme your opponent, it's about trying to out-play them. And we are going to continue to emphasize and focus on the fundamentals of the game. We are going to put a quality product on the field that is going to out-play the opposing offense."MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Newton
|3509
|Pass TDs:
|C. Newton
|19
|Rush Yds:
|J. Stewart
|824
|Rush TDs:
|J. Stewart
|9
|Rec Yds:
|G. Olsen
|1073
|Rec TDs:
|K. Benjamin
|7
|Int:
|K. Coleman
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Addison
|9.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5499 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3962 (19)
|Rushing Yards:
|1814 (10)
|Points per game:
|23.1 (15)
|Yards per game:
|343.7 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (16)
|Field Goals:
|30 (9)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5756 (21)
|Passing Yards:
|4561 (29)
|Rushing Yards:
|1465 (6)
|Points per game:
|25.1 (26)
|Yards per game:
|359.8 (21)
|Touchdowns:
|38 (15)
|Field Goals:
|33 (29)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/12
|D. Southward
|signed
|1/5
|L. McCray
|signed
|1/3
|B. Blechen
|signed
|1/3
|J. Rodgers
|signed
|1/3
|D. Young
|signed
|1/2
|B. Clausell
|signed
|1/2
|E. Crume
|signed
|1/2
|K. Garrett
|signed
|1/2
|T. Patmon
|signed
|1/2
|J. Simmons
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|D. Anderson
|illness (Out)
|1/1
|C. Johnson
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|C. Newton
|right shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|G. Olsen
|elbow (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Stewart
|foot (Questionable)