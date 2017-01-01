CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Steve Wilks doesn't expect the Panthers defensive scheme to change much now that he's in charge.

Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator on Friday and has been a major part in the construction of the Carolina defense, which he said will continue to run a 4-3 scheme "with a few wrinkles."

"When you look at our scheme, we aren't going to change much," Wilks said. "The one thing I believe in is it's not about trying to out-scheme your opponent, it's about trying to out-play them. And we are going to continue to emphasize and focus on the fundamentals of the game. We are going to put a quality product on the field that is going to out-play the opposing offense."