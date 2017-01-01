NFL Football

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

Sun. 12/4 Sun. 12/11 Mon. 12/19 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
@ Sea
L 7-40
Box | Recap		 vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap		 vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap		 @ TB
Preview

Bucs want to finish strong, despite only slim playoff hopes

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay's slender playoff prospects are not foremost on Jameis Winston's mind heading into what's likely to be his team's season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

What matters more to the young quarterback is the Buccaneers not only finish strong against the defending NFC champions, but play with a fervor that doesn't reflect the disappointment of letting a potential postseason berth slip away.

A win gives the Bucs (8-7) their first winning season in six years. That, plus six other results going Tampa Bay's way on Sunday, would send them into the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Panthers Headlines

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1050.667
Tampa Bay 870.533
New Orleans 780.467
Carolina 690.400
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Newton3272
Pass TDs: C. Newton18
Rush Yds: J. Stewart759
Rush TDs: J. Stewart8
Rec Yds: G. Olsen1051
Rec TDs: K. Benjamin6
Int: K. Coleman4
Sacks: M. Addison8.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5164 (19)
Passing Yards: 3725 (19)
Rushing Yards: 1686 (12)
Points per game: 23.5 (15)
Yards per game: 344.3 (19)
Touchdowns: 35 (16)
Field Goals: 29 (9)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5456 (22)
Passing Yards: 4359 (32)
Rushing Yards: 1353 (4)
Points per game: 25.7 (28)
Yards per game: 363.7 (22)
Touchdowns: 37 (20)
Field Goals: 32 (30)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/29 D. Byrd active/prac. squad
12/29 D. Funchess on IR knee
12/28 D. Southward pract. squad add
12/27 T. Dixon active/prac. squad
12/27 L. Webster active/prac. squad
12/27 E. Wallace pract. squad add
12/27 T. Boston on IR knee
12/27 R. Delaire on IR knee
12/13 B. Clausell pract. squad add
12/13 J. Rodgers pract. squad del
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 D. Anderson illness (Out)
1/1 C. Johnson foot (Out)
1/1 C. Newton right shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 G. Olsen elbow (Questionable)
1/1 J. Stewart foot (Questionable)
