|Sun. 12/4
|Sun. 12/11
|Mon. 12/19
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|@ Sea
L 7-40
|vs. SD
W 28-16
|@ Was
W 26-15
|vs. Atl
L 16-33
|@ TB
Preview
Bucs want to finish strong, despite only slim playoff hopes
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay's slender playoff prospects are not foremost on Jameis Winston's mind heading into what's likely to be his team's season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
What matters more to the young quarterback is the Buccaneers not only finish strong against the defending NFC champions, but play with a fervor that doesn't reflect the disappointment of letting a potential postseason berth slip away.
A win gives the Bucs (8-7) their first winning season in six years. That, plus six other results going Tampa Bay's way on Sunday, would send them into the playoffs for the first time since 2007.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Newton
|3272
|Pass TDs:
|C. Newton
|18
|Rush Yds:
|J. Stewart
|759
|Rush TDs:
|J. Stewart
|8
|Rec Yds:
|G. Olsen
|1051
|Rec TDs:
|K. Benjamin
|6
|Int:
|K. Coleman
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Addison
|8.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5164 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3725 (19)
|Rushing Yards:
|1686 (12)
|Points per game:
|23.5 (15)
|Yards per game:
|344.3 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|35 (16)
|Field Goals:
|29 (9)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5456 (22)
|Passing Yards:
|4359 (32)
|Rushing Yards:
|1353 (4)
|Points per game:
|25.7 (28)
|Yards per game:
|363.7 (22)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (20)
|Field Goals:
|32 (30)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/29
|D. Byrd
|active/prac. squad
|12/29
|D. Funchess
|on IR knee
|12/28
|D. Southward
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|T. Dixon
|active/prac. squad
|12/27
|L. Webster
|active/prac. squad
|12/27
|E. Wallace
|pract. squad add
|12/27
|T. Boston
|on IR knee
|12/27
|R. Delaire
|on IR knee
|12/13
|B. Clausell
|pract. squad add
|12/13
|J. Rodgers
|pract. squad del
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|D. Anderson
|illness (Out)
|1/1
|C. Johnson
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|C. Newton
|right shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|G. Olsen
|elbow (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Stewart
|foot (Questionable)