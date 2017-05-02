NFL Football

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Sun. 12/11 Mon. 12/19 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap		 vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap		 @ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap

Panthers fill out coaching staff with 3 moves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Panthers have promoted Curtis Fuller to secondary coach and hired Lance Taylor as wide receivers coach and Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.

The moves were announced Thursday.

Fuller has spent the previous four seasons with Carolina serving as the assistant defensive backs/nickels coach under Steve Wilks, who was recently promoted to defensive coordinator after the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their head coach.

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Newton3509
Pass TDs: C. Newton19
Rush Yds: J. Stewart824
Rush TDs: J. Stewart9
Rec Yds: G. Olsen1073
Rec TDs: K. Benjamin7
Int: K. Coleman4
Sacks: M. Addison9.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5499 (19)
Passing Yards: 3962 (19)
Rushing Yards: 1814 (10)
Points per game: 23.1 (15)
Yards per game: 343.7 (19)
Touchdowns: 37 (16)
Field Goals: 30 (9)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5756 (21)
Passing Yards: 4561 (29)
Rushing Yards: 1465 (6)
Points per game: 25.1 (26)
Yards per game: 359.8 (21)
Touchdowns: 38 (15)
Field Goals: 33 (29)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/18 M. Frazier signed
1/12 D. Southward signed
1/5 L. McCray signed
1/3 B. Blechen signed
1/3 J. Rodgers signed
1/3 D. Young signed
1/2 B. Clausell signed
1/2 E. Crume signed
1/2 K. Garrett signed
1/2 T. Patmon signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 D. Anderson illness (Out)
1/1 C. Johnson foot (Out)
1/1 C. Newton right shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 G. Olsen elbow (Questionable)
1/1 J. Stewart foot (Questionable)
