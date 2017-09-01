CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers need to evolve as an offense and find new and different ways to use versatile quarterback Cam Newton following a disappointing 6-10 season.

Newton struggled in 2016, one year after being named the league's MVP. He threw just 19 touchdown passes - after tossing 35 in 2015 - and had 14 interceptions and a league-low 52.9 completion percentage. He wasn't as effective as a runner either, averaging a career-low 4 yards per carry while playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line.

"He still has a unique skillset," Rivera said. "We just have to find the best way to utilize it now."