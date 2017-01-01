NFL Football

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 12/11 Mon. 12/19 Sat. 12/24 Sun. 1/1
vs. SD
W 28-16
Box | Recap		 @ Was
W 26-15
Box | Recap		 vs. Atl
L 16-33
Box | Recap		 @ TB
L 16-17
Box | Recap

Wilks replaces McDermott as Panthers defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Steve Wilks doesn't expect the Panthers defensive scheme to change much now that he's in charge.

Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator on Friday and has been a major part in the construction of the Carolina defense, which he said will continue to run a 4-3 scheme "with a few wrinkles."

"When you look at our scheme, we aren't going to change much," Wilks said. "The one thing I believe in is it's not about trying to out-scheme your opponent, it's about trying to out-play them. And we are going to continue to emphasize and focus on the fundamentals of the game. We are going to put a quality product on the field that is going to out-play the opposing offense."

 MORE

Panthers Headlines

NFC South Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Atlanta 1150.688
Tampa Bay 970.563
New Orleans 790.438
Carolina 6100.375
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: C. Newton3509
Pass TDs: C. Newton19
Rush Yds: J. Stewart824
Rush TDs: J. Stewart9
Rec Yds: G. Olsen1073
Rec TDs: K. Benjamin7
Int: K. Coleman4
Sacks: M. Addison9.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5499 (19)
Passing Yards: 3962 (19)
Rushing Yards: 1814 (10)
Points per game: 23.1 (15)
Yards per game: 343.7 (19)
Touchdowns: 37 (16)
Field Goals: 30 (9)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5756 (21)
Passing Yards: 4561 (29)
Rushing Yards: 1465 (6)
Points per game: 25.1 (26)
Yards per game: 359.8 (21)
Touchdowns: 38 (15)
Field Goals: 33 (29)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/12 D. Southward signed
1/5 L. McCray signed
1/3 B. Blechen signed
1/3 J. Rodgers signed
1/3 D. Young signed
1/2 B. Clausell signed
1/2 E. Crume signed
1/2 K. Garrett signed
1/2 T. Patmon signed
1/2 J. Simmons signed
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 D. Anderson illness (Out)
1/1 C. Johnson foot (Out)
1/1 C. Newton right shoulder (Questionable)
1/1 G. Olsen elbow (Questionable)
1/1 J. Stewart foot (Questionable)
w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.