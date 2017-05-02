|Sun. 12/11
|Mon. 12/19
|Sat. 12/24
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. SD
W 28-16
|@ Was
W 26-15
|vs. Atl
L 16-33
|@ TB
L 16-17
Panthers fill out coaching staff with 3 moves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Panthers have promoted Curtis Fuller to secondary coach and hired Lance Taylor as wide receivers coach and Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.
The moves were announced Thursday.
Fuller has spent the previous four seasons with Carolina serving as the assistant defensive backs/nickels coach under Steve Wilks, who was recently promoted to defensive coordinator after the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their head coach.MORE
|NFC South Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|C. Newton
|3509
|Pass TDs:
|C. Newton
|19
|Rush Yds:
|J. Stewart
|824
|Rush TDs:
|J. Stewart
|9
|Rec Yds:
|G. Olsen
|1073
|Rec TDs:
|K. Benjamin
|7
|Int:
|K. Coleman
|4
|Sacks:
|M. Addison
|9.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5499 (19)
|Passing Yards:
|3962 (19)
|Rushing Yards:
|1814 (10)
|Points per game:
|23.1 (15)
|Yards per game:
|343.7 (19)
|Touchdowns:
|37 (16)
|Field Goals:
|30 (9)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5756 (21)
|Passing Yards:
|4561 (29)
|Rushing Yards:
|1465 (6)
|Points per game:
|25.1 (26)
|Yards per game:
|359.8 (21)
|Touchdowns:
|38 (15)
|Field Goals:
|33 (29)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/18
|M. Frazier
|signed
|1/12
|D. Southward
|signed
|1/5
|L. McCray
|signed
|1/3
|B. Blechen
|signed
|1/3
|J. Rodgers
|signed
|1/3
|D. Young
|signed
|1/2
|B. Clausell
|signed
|1/2
|E. Crume
|signed
|1/2
|K. Garrett
|signed
|1/2
|T. Patmon
|signed
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|D. Anderson
|illness (Out)
|1/1
|C. Johnson
|foot (Out)
|1/1
|C. Newton
|right shoulder (Questionable)
|1/1
|G. Olsen
|elbow (Questionable)
|1/1
|J. Stewart
|foot (Questionable)