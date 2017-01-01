|Sun. 12/4
|Mon. 12/12
|Sun. 12/18
|Sun. 12/25
|Sun. 1/1
|vs. Mia
W 38-6
Box | Recap
|@ NE
L 23-30
Box | Recap
|vs. Phi
W 27-26
Box | Recap
|@ Pit
L 27-31
Box | Recap
|@ Cin
Preview
Ravens put LB Orr on IR, activate WR Keenan Reynolds
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens have placed linebacker Zachary Orr on injured reserve and elevated former Navy star Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad.
Orr, the team's leading tackler, will miss the finale Sunday at Cincinnati with a neck injury.
The Ravens also placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. In addition, offensive tackle Rick Wagner will miss the game with a concussion.MORE
|AFC North Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|J. Flacco
|4050
|Pass TDs:
|J. Flacco
|20
|Rush Yds:
|T. West
|756
|Rush TDs:
|T. West
|5
|Rec Yds:
|M. Wallace
|984
|Rec TDs:
|S. Smith Sr.
|5
|Int:
|C. Mosley
|4
|Sacks:
|T. Suggs
|8.0
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5228 (18)
|Passing Yards:
|4064 (11)
|Rushing Yards:
|1391 (26)
|Points per game:
|22.2 (19)
|Yards per game:
|348.5 (18)
|Touchdowns:
|29 (25)
|Field Goals:
|37 (1)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|4783 (5)
|Passing Yards:
|3721 (12)
|Rushing Yards:
|1277 (2)
|Points per game:
|19.6 (7)
|Yards per game:
|318.9 (5)
|Touchdowns:
|35 (14)
|Field Goals:
|14 (2)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/30
|V. Mayle
|acquired from waiver
|12/30
|K. Reynolds
|active/prac. squad
|12/30
|Z. Orr
|on IR neck
|12/30
|J. Smith
|on IR ankle
|12/27
|D. Vaughan
|pract. squad add
|12/24
|B. Beyer
|active/prac. squad
|12/24
|K. Correa
|on IR ribs
|12/15
|S. Brown
|pract. squad add
|12/14
|M. Campanaro
|active/prac. squad
|12/13
|D. Hester
|cut