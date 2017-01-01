OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens have placed linebacker Zachary Orr on injured reserve and elevated former Navy star Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad.

Orr, the team's leading tackler, will miss the finale Sunday at Cincinnati with a neck injury.

The Ravens also placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. In addition, offensive tackle Rick Wagner will miss the game with a concussion.