OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) David Modell, the first president of the Baltimore Ravens and the son of former team owner Arthur Modell, died Friday. He was 55.

He had cancer for two years, the team said.

Modell served as president of the Ravens from their beginning in 1996 until 2004. He was instrumental in the selection of the team's name and colors and helped orchestrate the move to the Ravens' new stadium in 1998.