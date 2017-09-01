NFL Football

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Mon. 12/12 Sun. 12/18 Sun. 12/25 Sun. 1/1
@ NE
L 23-30
Box | Recap		 vs. Phi
W 27-26
Box | Recap		 @ Pit
L 27-31
Box | Recap		 @ Cin
L 10-27
Box | Recap

Ravens intend to run more, defend pass better in 2017

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Once considered a perennial contender, the Baltimore Ravens have gone two years without a winning season and reached the playoffs only once since 2012.

After going 5-12 last season, the Ravens flirted with a postseason berth before dropping three of their last four games to finish 8-8.

Something's got to change if Baltimore is to reclaim its position among the NFL's elite.

AFC North Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Pittsburgh 1150.688
Baltimore 880.500
Cincinnati 691.406
Cleveland 1150.063
Leaders
Pass Yds: J. Flacco4317
Pass TDs: J. Flacco20
Rush Yds: T. West774
Rush TDs: T. West5
Rec Yds: M. Wallace1017
Rec TDs: S. Smith Sr.5
Int: C. Mosley4
Sacks: T. Suggs8.0
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5563 (17)
Passing Yards: 4343 (11)
Rushing Yards: 1463 (28)
Points per game: 21.4 (21)
Yards per game: 347.7 (17)
Touchdowns: 30 (26)
Field Goals: 38 (1)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5154 (7)
Passing Yards: 3947 (10)
Rushing Yards: 1430 (5)
Points per game: 20.1 (9)
Yards per game: 322.1 (7)
Touchdowns: 38 (16)
Field Goals: 16 (2)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/2 K. Bell signed
1/2 J. Broxton signed
1/2 J. Pughsley signed
1/2 M. Skura signed
1/2 D. Vaughan signed
12/30 V. Mayle acquired from waiver
12/30 K. Reynolds active/prac. squad
12/30 Z. Orr on IR neck
12/30 J. Smith on IR ankle
12/27 D. Vaughan pract. squad add
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 A. Lewis ankle (Questionable)
1/1 Z. Orr neck (Out)
1/1 R. Wagner concussion (Out)
12/30 Z. Orr neck (IR)
12/30 J. Smith ankle (IR)
