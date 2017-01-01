|Mon. 12/12
|Sun. 12/18
|Sun. 12/25
|Sun. 1/1
|@ NE
L 23-30
|vs. Phi
W 27-26
|@ Pit
L 27-31
|@ Cin
L 10-27
Ravens linebacker Orr retires at 24 with spinal injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement Friday after learning he has a congenital spinal condition.
The 24-year-old Orr led the Ravens this season with 132 tackles. He joined Baltimore in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas and stepped into a starting role this year, playing the middle linebacker position once held by Ray Lewis and Daryl Smith.
Orr hurt his neck on Christmas Day in a game against Pittsburgh and missed the season finale against Cincinnati. An examination revealed he had a herniated disc, but further tests showed a deeper problem.
|AFC North Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|xy-Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|J. Flacco
|4317
|Pass TDs:
|J. Flacco
|20
|Rush Yds:
|T. West
|774
|Rush TDs:
|T. West
|5
|Rec Yds:
|M. Wallace
|1017
|Rec TDs:
|S. Smith Sr.
|5
|Int:
|C. Mosley
|4
|Sacks:
|T. Suggs
|8.0
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5563 (17)
|Passing Yards:
|4343 (11)
|Rushing Yards:
|1463 (28)
|Points per game:
|21.4 (21)
|Yards per game:
|347.7 (17)
|Touchdowns:
|30 (26)
|Field Goals:
|38 (1)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5154 (7)
|Passing Yards:
|3947 (10)
|Rushing Yards:
|1430 (5)
|Points per game:
|20.1 (9)
|Yards per game:
|322.1 (7)
|Touchdowns:
|38 (16)
|Field Goals:
|16 (2)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|Z. Orr
|retired
|1/2
|K. Bell
|signed
|1/2
|J. Broxton
|signed
|1/2
|J. Pughsley
|signed
|1/2
|M. Skura
|signed
|1/2
|D. Vaughan
|signed
|12/30
|V. Mayle
|acquired from waiver
|12/30
|K. Reynolds
|active/prac. squad
|12/30
|Z. Orr
|on IR neck
|12/30
|J. Smith
|on IR ankle