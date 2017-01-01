NFL Football

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Mon. 12/12 Sun. 12/18 Sun. 12/25 Sun. 1/1
@ NE
L 23-30
Box | Recap		 vs. Phi
W 27-26
Box | Recap		 @ Pit
L 27-31
Box | Recap		 @ Cin
L 10-27
Box | Recap

David Modell, Baltimore Ravens' 1st president, dies at 55

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) David Modell, the first president of the Baltimore Ravens and the son of former team owner Arthur Modell, died Friday. He was 55.

He had cancer for two years, the team said.

Modell served as president of the Ravens from their beginning in 1996 until 2004. He was instrumental in the selection of the team's name and colors and helped orchestrate the move to the Ravens' new stadium in 1998.

 MORE

Ravens Headlines

AFC North Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Pittsburgh 1150.688
Baltimore 880.500
Cincinnati 691.406
Cleveland 1150.063
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: J. Flacco4317
Pass TDs: J. Flacco20
Rush Yds: T. West774
Rush TDs: T. West5
Rec Yds: M. Wallace1017
Rec TDs: S. Smith Sr.5
Int: C. Mosley4
Sacks: T. Suggs8.0
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5563 (17)
Passing Yards: 4343 (11)
Rushing Yards: 1463 (28)
Points per game: 21.4 (21)
Yards per game: 347.7 (17)
Touchdowns: 30 (26)
Field Goals: 38 (1)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5154 (7)
Passing Yards: 3947 (10)
Rushing Yards: 1430 (5)
Points per game: 20.1 (9)
Yards per game: 322.1 (7)
Touchdowns: 38 (16)
Field Goals: 16 (2)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/2 K. Bell signed
1/2 J. Broxton signed
1/2 J. Pughsley signed
1/2 M. Skura signed
1/2 D. Vaughan signed
12/30 V. Mayle acquired from waiver
12/30 K. Reynolds active/prac. squad
12/30 Z. Orr on IR neck
12/30 J. Smith on IR ankle
12/27 D. Vaughan pract. squad add
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 A. Lewis ankle (Questionable)
1/1 Z. Orr neck (Out)
1/1 R. Wagner concussion (Out)
12/30 Z. Orr neck (IR)
12/30 J. Smith ankle (IR)
w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.