Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Sun. 12/4 Mon. 12/12 Sun. 12/18 Sun. 12/25 Sun. 1/1
vs. Mia
W 38-6
Box | Recap		 @ NE
L 23-30
Box | Recap		 vs. Phi
W 27-26
Box | Recap		 @ Pit
L 27-31
Box | Recap		 @ Cin
Preview

Ravens put LB Orr on IR, activate WR Keenan Reynolds

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens have placed linebacker Zachary Orr on injured reserve and elevated former Navy star Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad.

Orr, the team's leading tackler, will miss the finale Sunday at Cincinnati with a neck injury.

The Ravens also placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. In addition, offensive tackle Rick Wagner will miss the game with a concussion.

Ravens Headlines

AFC North Division
TeamWLTPct
xy-Pittsburgh 1050.667
Baltimore 870.533
Cincinnati 591.367
Cleveland 1140.067
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: J. Flacco4050
Pass TDs: J. Flacco20
Rush Yds: T. West756
Rush TDs: T. West5
Rec Yds: M. Wallace984
Rec TDs: S. Smith Sr.5
Int: C. Mosley4
Sacks: T. Suggs8.0
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5228 (18)
Passing Yards: 4064 (11)
Rushing Yards: 1391 (26)
Points per game: 22.2 (19)
Yards per game: 348.5 (18)
Touchdowns: 29 (25)
Field Goals: 37 (1)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 4783 (5)
Passing Yards: 3721 (12)
Rushing Yards: 1277 (2)
Points per game: 19.6 (7)
Yards per game: 318.9 (5)
Touchdowns: 35 (14)
Field Goals: 14 (2)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/30 V. Mayle acquired from waiver
12/30 K. Reynolds active/prac. squad
12/30 Z. Orr on IR neck
12/30 J. Smith on IR ankle
12/27 D. Vaughan pract. squad add
12/24 B. Beyer active/prac. squad
12/24 K. Correa on IR ribs
12/15 S. Brown pract. squad add
12/14 M. Campanaro active/prac. squad
12/13 D. Hester cut
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 A. Lewis ankle (Questionable)
1/1 Z. Orr neck (Out)
1/1 R. Wagner concussion (Out)
12/30 Z. Orr neck (IR)
12/30 J. Smith ankle (IR)
