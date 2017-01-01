|Tue. 12/27
|Thu. 12/29
|Sun. 1/1
|Tue. 1/3
|Thu. 1/5
|vs. Uta
L 100-102
Box | Recap
|vs. Dal
L 89-101
Box | Recap
|vs. Tor
6:30 PM PT7:30 PM MT8:30 PM CT9:30 PM ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 PM MST9:30 PM EST6:30 UAE (+1)03:3021:30 ET8:30 PM CTNaN:�
Preview
|vs. Mem
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�
|@ Por
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�
Raptors, Lakers will try to begin new year with win
LOS ANGELES -- A visit to the City of Angels might be what the Toronto Raptors need to kick off the New Year on a high note.
The Raptors (22-10) will try to end a two-game slide when they play the reeling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center.
The Raptors, who will be making the fifth stop on a six-game trip, lost to the Phoenix Suns 99-91 in their last outing on Thursday. Toronto, which fell to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, is 2-2 on its current journey.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|Lou Williams
|18.6
|Rebounds:
|Julius Randle
|8.5
|Assists:
|D'Angelo Russell
|4.6
|FG%:
|Julius Randle
|50.3%
|Steals:
|Jordan Clarkson
|1.33
|Blocks:
|Larry Nance Jr.
|0.64
|Defense (Rank)
|Points:
|110.1 (27)
|Rebounds:
|44.2 (20)
|Assists:
|25.6 (30)
|FG%:
|47.9% (30)
|FT%:
|74.4% (4)
|3P%:
|36.4% (24)
|Offense (Rank)
|Points:
|103.9 (19)
|Rebounds:
|43.8 (15)
|Assists:
|20.4 (25)
|FG%:
|44.6% (19)
|FT%:
|77.6% (13)
|3P%:
|34.9% (19)
|Standings
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|29
|5
|.853
|--
|LA Clippers
|22
|14
|.611
|8.0
|Sacramento
|14
|19
|.424
|14.5
|LA Lakers
|12
|24
|.333
|18.0
|Phoenix
|10
|24
|.294
|19.0
|Full Standings
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|10/26/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|Julius Randle
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|D'Angelo Russell
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/24/2016
|Yi Jianlian
|Waived
|10/24/2016
|Anthony Brown
|Waived
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/21/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Left knee bone bruise
|12/17/2016
|Tarik Black
|Right ankle soreness
|12/4/2016
|José Calderón
|Strained hamstring
|Show Injuries