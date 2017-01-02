LOS ANGELES (AP) D'Angelo Russell sometimes seems to be playing at a higher frequency than his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, who occasionally struggle to be in the right place for their point guard's clever passes.

Everybody was playing at Russell's speed for most of their win over Denver, even when things went a little haywire in the final minutes.

Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver, beating the Nuggets 120-116 on Tuesday night.