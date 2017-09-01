LOS ANGELES (AP) The young Lakers players are starting to show improvement.

Los Angeles used No. 2 picks the last two years on D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram, and a No. 7 on Julius Randle in 2014, who promptly missed all but one game of his rookie season with a broken leg.

Now the trio are starting to pay dividends, including helping Los Angeles to a 111-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.