NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (17-36)

Home | Stats | Splits | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Thu. 2/2 Fri. 2/3 Mon. 2/6 Wed. 2/8 Fri. 2/10
@ Was 
L 108-116
Box | Recap		 @ Bos 
L 107-113
Box | Recap		 @ NY 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 PM CTNaN:�
@ Det 
4:30 PM PT5:30 PM MT6:30 PM CT7:30 PM ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 PM MST7:30 PM EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 PM CTNaN:�
@ Mil 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 PM CTNaN:�

Stevens gets All-Star job as Celtics beat Lakers 113-107

BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas isn't the only Boston Celtics representative in the NBA All-Star Game anymore.

With Toronto's loss to Orlando earlier Friday night, Brad Stevens was assured his spot as coach of the Eastern Conference and will join Thomas next Sunday in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Thomas padded his All-Star credentials by scoring 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the surging Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107.

 MORE

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.3
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.2
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.8
FG%: Julius Randle48.7%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.25
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.71
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.3 (27)
Rebounds: 44.6 (21)
Assists: 25.0 (30)
FG%: 47.7% (30)
FT%: 75.6% (5)
3P%: 36.6% (23)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 104.1 (18)
Rebounds: 44.1 (12)
Assists: 20.6 (26)
FG%: 44.5% (21)
FT%: 76.5% (17)
3P%: 35.3% (21)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 8 .843 --
LA Clippers 31 20 .608 12.0
Sacramento 20 31 .392 23.0
LA Lakers 17 36 .321 27.0
Phoenix 16 35 .314 27.0
Full Standings
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
2/3/2017 Julius Randle Illness
Show Injuries
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.