LOS ANGELES -- A visit to the City of Angels might be what the Toronto Raptors need to kick off the New Year on a high note.

The Raptors (22-10) will try to end a two-game slide when they play the reeling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center.

The Raptors, who will be making the fifth stop on a six-game trip, lost to the Phoenix Suns 99-91 in their last outing on Thursday. Toronto, which fell to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, is 2-2 on its current journey.