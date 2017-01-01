NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (16-33)

Home | Stats | Splits | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Fri. 1/20 Sun. 1/22 Wed. 1/25 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31
vs. Ind 
W 108-96
Box | Recap		 @ Dal 
L 73-122
Box | Recap		 @ Por 
L 98-105
Box | Recap		 @ Uta 
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�
vs. Den 
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�

Jazz, Lakers look to end slumps

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fatigue finally caught up with Utah and robbed some of the team's momentum.

The Jazz (29-18) had a six-game winning streak snapped with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Denver earlier in the week. In both games, Utah exhibited sparse energy on offense and could not get enough stops on the defensive end to make up for it.

Utah blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in a 97-95 setback against the Thunder after shooting just 38 percent (16 of 42) in the second half. Things grew worse a night later against the Nuggets; the Jazz trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and ultimately fell 103-93.

 MORE

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.2
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.4
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.4
FG%: Julius Randle48.9%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.24
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.73
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.3 (27)
Rebounds: 44.4 (22)
Assists: 25.2 (30)
FG%: 48.0% (30)
FT%: 75.2% (4)
3P%: 36.5% (22)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 104.0 (18)
Rebounds: 43.8 (14)
Assists: 20.6 (26)
FG%: 44.4% (21)
FT%: 76.4% (17)
3P%: 35.2% (20)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 39 7 .848 --
LA Clippers 30 17 .638 9.5
Sacramento 18 27 .400 20.5
Phoenix 15 30 .333 23.5
LA Lakers 16 33 .327 24.5
Full Standings
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/21/2017 D'Angelo Russell Sprained knee ligament
Show Injuries
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.