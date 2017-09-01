|Thu. 1/5
|Fri. 1/6
|Sun. 1/8
|Tue. 1/10
|Thu. 1/12
|@ Por
L 109-118
|vs. Mia
W 127-100
|vs. Orl
W 111-95
|vs. Por
|@ SA
Lakers beat Magic 111-95 for 2nd straight victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) The young Lakers players are starting to show improvement.
Los Angeles used No. 2 picks the last two years on D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram, and a No. 7 on Julius Randle in 2014, who promptly missed all but one game of his rookie season with a broken leg.
Now the trio are starting to pay dividends, including helping Los Angeles to a 111-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|Lou Williams
|17.9
|Rebounds:
|Julius Randle
|8.7
|Assists:
|D'Angelo Russell
|4.6
|FG%:
|Julius Randle
|49.9%
|Steals:
|D'Angelo Russell
|1.29
|Blocks:
|Larry Nance Jr.
|0.64
|Defense (Rank)
|Points:
|109.8 (26)
|Rebounds:
|44.2 (20)
|Assists:
|25.0 (30)
|FG%:
|47.5% (30)
|FT%:
|74.7% (3)
|3P%:
|36.1% (23)
|Offense (Rank)
|Points:
|105.3 (16)
|Rebounds:
|44.2 (14)
|Assists:
|20.7 (25)
|FG%:
|44.8% (19)
|FT%:
|77.0% (16)
|3P%:
|35.4% (15)
|Standings
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|32
|6
|.842
|--
|LA Clippers
|26
|14
|.650
|7.0
|Sacramento
|15
|22
|.405
|16.5
|LA Lakers
|15
|26
|.366
|18.5
|Phoenix
|12
|26
|.316
|20.0
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|10/26/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|Julius Randle
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|D'Angelo Russell
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/24/2016
|Yi Jianlian
|Waived
|10/24/2016
|Anthony Brown
|Waived
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/21/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Left knee bone bruise
