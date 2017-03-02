|Thu. 2/2
|Fri. 2/3
|Mon. 2/6
|Wed. 2/8
|Fri. 2/10
|@ Was
L 108-116
Box | Recap
|@ Bos
L 107-113
Box | Recap
|@ NY
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 PM CTNaN:�
|@ Det
4:30 PM PT5:30 PM MT6:30 PM CT7:30 PM ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 PM MST7:30 PM EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 PM CTNaN:�
|@ Mil
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 PM CTNaN:�
Stevens gets All-Star job as Celtics beat Lakers 113-107
BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas isn't the only Boston Celtics representative in the NBA All-Star Game anymore.
With Toronto's loss to Orlando earlier Friday night, Brad Stevens was assured his spot as coach of the Eastern Conference and will join Thomas next Sunday in New Orleans.
Meanwhile, Thomas padded his All-Star credentials by scoring 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the surging Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|Lou Williams
|18.3
|Rebounds:
|Julius Randle
|8.2
|Assists:
|D'Angelo Russell
|4.8
|FG%:
|Julius Randle
|48.7%
|Steals:
|Jordan Clarkson
|1.25
|Blocks:
|Larry Nance Jr.
|0.71
|Defense (Rank)
|Points:
|110.3 (27)
|Rebounds:
|44.6 (21)
|Assists:
|25.0 (30)
|FG%:
|47.7% (30)
|FT%:
|75.6% (5)
|3P%:
|36.6% (23)
|Offense (Rank)
|Points:
|104.1 (18)
|Rebounds:
|44.1 (12)
|Assists:
|20.6 (26)
|FG%:
|44.5% (21)
|FT%:
|76.5% (17)
|3P%:
|35.3% (21)
|Standings
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|43
|8
|.843
|--
|LA Clippers
|31
|20
|.608
|12.0
|Sacramento
|20
|31
|.392
|23.0
|LA Lakers
|17
|36
|.321
|27.0
|Phoenix
|16
|35
|.314
|27.0
|Full Standings
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|10/26/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|Julius Randle
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|D'Angelo Russell
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/24/2016
|Yi Jianlian
|Waived
|10/24/2016
|Anthony Brown
|Waived
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|2/3/2017
|Julius Randle
|Illness
|Show Injuries