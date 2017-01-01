NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (16-31)

Sun. 1/15 Tue. 1/17 Fri. 1/20 Sun. 1/22 Wed. 1/25
vs. Det 
L 97-102
Box | Recap		 vs. Den 
L 121-127
Box | Recap		 vs. Ind 
W 108-96
Box | Recap		 @ Dal 
@ Por 
Lakers' Russell might miss Mavericks' game

DALLAS -- The Los Angeles Lakers have so far downplayed the knee and calf injuries suffered by D'Angelo Russell in Friday's impressive win over the Indiana Pacers, however the point guard did not travel with the team for Sunday's game at the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell, who was said to have sustained a mild MCL sprain and a right calf strain, was scheduled for an MRI exam Saturday. While the results were not made known, it is unlikely he would be ready to meet the team in time for the 3:30 p.m. ET tip. Russell was injured about a minute into the game when he tripped while running a pick-and-roll. He left the game and didn't return.

While the Lakers (16-31) went on to win the game, they certainly don't want to be without their second-year quarterback. The Lakers are 3-10 this season when Russell has sat out with an injury.

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.0
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.5
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.4
FG%: Julius Randle48.5%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.28
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.64
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.2 (26)
Rebounds: 44.2 (20)
Assists: 25.3 (30)
FG%: 48.0% (30)
FT%: 74.8% (3)
3P%: 36.4% (23)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 104.7 (17)
Rebounds: 43.9 (14)
Assists: 20.9 (25)
FG%: 44.6% (21)
FT%: 76.1% (18)
3P%: 35.5% (17)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 37 6 .860 --
LA Clippers 29 15 .659 8.5
Sacramento 16 26 .381 20.5
LA Lakers 16 31 .340 23.0
Phoenix 13 29 .310 23.5
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/21/2017 D'Angelo Russell Sprained knee ligament
1/17/2017 Luol Deng Sore wrist
12/21/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Left knee bone bruise
w9 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.