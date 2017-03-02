BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas isn't the only Boston Celtics representative in the NBA All-Star Game anymore.

With Toronto's loss to Orlando earlier Friday night, Brad Stevens was assured his spot as coach of the Eastern Conference and will join Thomas next Sunday in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Thomas padded his All-Star credentials by scoring 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the surging Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107.