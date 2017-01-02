NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (17-34)

Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Fri. 2/3 Mon. 2/6
@ Uta 
L 88-96
Box | Recap		 vs. Den 
W 120-116
Box | Recap		 @ Was 
@ Bos 
@ NY 
Lakers hold off Nuggets 120-116 to snap latest losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) D'Angelo Russell sometimes seems to be playing at a higher frequency than his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, who occasionally struggle to be in the right place for their point guard's clever passes.

Everybody was playing at Russell's speed for most of their win over Denver, even when things went a little haywire in the final minutes.

Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver, beating the Nuggets 120-116 on Tuesday night.

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.3
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.4
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.6
FG%: Julius Randle48.9%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.24
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.75
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.2 (27)
Rebounds: 44.5 (22)
Assists: 24.9 (30)
FG%: 47.7% (30)
FT%: 75.6% (5)
3P%: 36.6% (23)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 104.0 (19)
Rebounds: 43.9 (13)
Assists: 20.6 (26)
FG%: 44.5% (20)
FT%: 76.6% (17)
3P%: 35.4% (20)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 7 .854 --
LA Clippers 30 18 .625 11.0
Sacramento 19 30 .388 22.5
LA Lakers 17 34 .333 25.5
Phoenix 15 33 .313 26.0
Full Standings
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/26/2017 Julius Randle Illness
Show Injuries
