NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (12-24)

Tue. 12/27 Thu. 12/29 Sun. 1/1 Tue. 1/3 Thu. 1/5
vs. Uta 
L 100-102
Box | Recap		 vs. Dal 
L 89-101
Box | Recap		 vs. Tor 
Preview		 vs. Mem 
@ Por 
Raptors, Lakers will try to begin new year with win

LOS ANGELES -- A visit to the City of Angels might be what the Toronto Raptors need to kick off the New Year on a high note.

The Raptors (22-10) will try to end a two-game slide when they play the reeling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center.

The Raptors, who will be making the fifth stop on a six-game trip, lost to the Phoenix Suns 99-91 in their last outing on Thursday. Toronto, which fell to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, is 2-2 on its current journey.

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.6
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.5
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.6
FG%: Julius Randle50.3%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.33
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.64
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.1 (27)
Rebounds: 44.2 (20)
Assists: 25.6 (30)
FG%: 47.9% (30)
FT%: 74.4% (4)
3P%: 36.4% (24)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 103.9 (19)
Rebounds: 43.8 (15)
Assists: 20.4 (25)
FG%: 44.6% (19)
FT%: 77.6% (13)
3P%: 34.9% (19)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 29 5 .853 --
LA Clippers 22 14 .611 8.0
Sacramento 14 19 .424 14.5
LA Lakers 12 24 .333 18.0
Phoenix 10 24 .294 19.0
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/21/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Left knee bone bruise
12/17/2016 Tarik Black Right ankle soreness
12/4/2016 José Calderón Strained hamstring
