LOS ANGELES (AP) Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons knew their Los Angeles-based team owner, Tom Gores, would be watching when they visited Staples Center.

It was a perfect time to snap a couple of losing streaks while allowing Gores to celebrate the Pistons' first win in his adopted hometown since he bought the team.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.