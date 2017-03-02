BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will try to send their coach to the NBA All-Star Game with a home win on Friday night over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics' 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night featuring Isaiah Thomas' latest fourth-quarter dynamics gave Boston a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.

The win also gave Celtics coach Brad Stevens the lead for the spot in New Orleans.