|Wed. 1/25
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Fri. 2/3
|@ Por
L 98-105
Box | Recap
|@ Uta
L 88-96
Box | Recap
|vs. Den
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�
|@ Was
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 PM CTNaN:�
|@ Bos
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 PM CTNaN:�
NBA corrects Lakers-Pacers scoring error
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The NBA said Friday that Indiana's Glenn Robinson III was incorrectly credited with a 3-pointer on a jumper shot inside the 3-point line with 1:49 remaining. The final score of the Jan. 20 game is now Los Angeles 108, Indiana 95.
|Leaders
|Points:
|Lou Williams
|18.2
|Rebounds:
|Julius Randle
|8.4
|Assists:
|D'Angelo Russell
|4.4
|FG%:
|Julius Randle
|48.9%
|Steals:
|Jordan Clarkson
|1.24
|Blocks:
|Larry Nance Jr.
|0.71
|Defense (Rank)
|Points:
|110.0 (26)
|Rebounds:
|44.4 (22)
|Assists:
|24.9 (30)
|FG%:
|47.9% (30)
|FT%:
|75.4% (5)
|3P%:
|36.2% (21)
|Offense (Rank)
|Points:
|103.6 (20)
|Rebounds:
|43.9 (11)
|Assists:
|20.5 (26)
|FG%:
|44.4% (22)
|FT%:
|76.6% (17)
|3P%:
|35.2% (20)
|Standings
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|40
|7
|.851
|--
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|Sacramento
|19
|28
|.404
|21.0
|LA Lakers
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|Phoenix
|15
|32
|.319
|25.0
|Full Standings
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|10/26/2016
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|Julius Randle
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/26/2016
|D'Angelo Russell
|Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
|10/24/2016
|Yi Jianlian
|Waived
|10/24/2016
|Anthony Brown
|Waived
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/26/2017
|Julius Randle
|Illness
|1/21/2017
|D'Angelo Russell
|Sprained knee ligament
|Show Injuries