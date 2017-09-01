NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (15-26)

Home | Stats | Splits | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Thu. 1/5 Fri. 1/6 Sun. 1/8 Tue. 1/10 Thu. 1/12
@ Por 
L 109-118
Box | Recap		 vs. Mia 
W 127-100
Box | Recap		 vs. Orl 
W 111-95
Box | Recap		 vs. Por 
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 PM CTNaN:�
@ SA 
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 PM CTNaN:�

Lakers beat Magic 111-95 for 2nd straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) The young Lakers players are starting to show improvement.

Los Angeles used No. 2 picks the last two years on D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram, and a No. 7 on Julius Randle in 2014, who promptly missed all but one game of his rookie season with a broken leg.

Now the trio are starting to pay dividends, including helping Los Angeles to a 111-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

 MORE

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams17.9
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.7
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.6
FG%: Julius Randle49.9%
Steals: D'Angelo Russell1.29
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.64
Defense (Rank)
Points: 109.8 (26)
Rebounds: 44.2 (20)
Assists: 25.0 (30)
FG%: 47.5% (30)
FT%: 74.7% (3)
3P%: 36.1% (23)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 105.3 (16)
Rebounds: 44.2 (14)
Assists: 20.7 (25)
FG%: 44.8% (19)
FT%: 77.0% (16)
3P%: 35.4% (15)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 32 6 .842 --
LA Clippers 26 14 .650 7.0
Sacramento 15 22 .405 16.5
LA Lakers 15 26 .366 18.5
Phoenix 12 26 .316 20.0
Full Standings
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/21/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Left knee bone bruise
Show Injuries
w9 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.