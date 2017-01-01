NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (15-30)

Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14 Sun. 1/15 Tue. 1/17 Fri. 1/20
@ SA 
L 94-134
Box | Recap		 @ LAC 
L 97-113
Box | Recap		 vs. Det 
L 97-102
Box | Recap		 vs. Den 
vs. Ind 
Harris hits big 3, Pistons beat Lakers 102-97 to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons knew their Los Angeles-based team owner, Tom Gores, would be watching when they visited Staples Center.

It was a perfect time to snap a couple of losing streaks while allowing Gores to celebrate the Pistons' first win in his adopted hometown since he bought the team.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams17.6
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.7
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.6
FG%: Julius Randle48.8%
Steals: D'Angelo Russell1.28
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.64
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.2 (26)
Rebounds: 44.4 (20)
Assists: 25.2 (30)
FG%: 47.9% (30)
FT%: 75.1% (3)
3P%: 36.2% (23)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 104.3 (18)
Rebounds: 43.8 (15)
Assists: 20.6 (26)
FG%: 44.6% (19)
FT%: 75.9% (19)
3P%: 35.3% (18)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 34 6 .850 --
LA Clippers 28 14 .667 7.0
Sacramento 16 24 .400 18.0
LA Lakers 15 30 .333 21.5
Phoenix 13 27 .325 21.0
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/21/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Left knee bone bruise
