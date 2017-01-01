DALLAS -- The Los Angeles Lakers have so far downplayed the knee and calf injuries suffered by D'Angelo Russell in Friday's impressive win over the Indiana Pacers, however the point guard did not travel with the team for Sunday's game at the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell, who was said to have sustained a mild MCL sprain and a right calf strain, was scheduled for an MRI exam Saturday. While the results were not made known, it is unlikely he would be ready to meet the team in time for the 3:30 p.m. ET tip. Russell was injured about a minute into the game when he tripped while running a pick-and-roll. He left the game and didn't return.

While the Lakers (16-31) went on to win the game, they certainly don't want to be without their second-year quarterback. The Lakers are 3-10 this season when Russell has sat out with an injury.