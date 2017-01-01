SALT LAKE CITY -- Fatigue finally caught up with Utah and robbed some of the team's momentum.

The Jazz (29-18) had a six-game winning streak snapped with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Denver earlier in the week. In both games, Utah exhibited sparse energy on offense and could not get enough stops on the defensive end to make up for it.

Utah blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in a 97-95 setback against the Thunder after shooting just 38 percent (16 of 42) in the second half. Things grew worse a night later against the Nuggets; the Jazz trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and ultimately fell 103-93.