NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers (16-34)

Wed. 1/25 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Fri. 2/3
@ Por 
L 98-105
Box | Recap		 @ Uta 
L 88-96
Box | Recap		 vs. Den 
@ Was 
@ Bos 
NBA corrects Lakers-Pacers scoring error

NEW YORK (AP) The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA said Friday that Indiana's Glenn Robinson III was incorrectly credited with a 3-pointer on a jumper shot inside the 3-point line with 1:49 remaining. The final score of the Jan. 20 game is now Los Angeles 108, Indiana 95.

Lakers Headlines

Leaders
Points: Lou Williams18.2
Rebounds: Julius Randle8.4
Assists: D'Angelo Russell4.4
FG%: Julius Randle48.9%
Steals: Jordan Clarkson1.24
Blocks: Larry Nance Jr.0.71
Defense (Rank)
Points: 110.0 (26)
Rebounds: 44.4 (22)
Assists: 24.9 (30)
FG%: 47.9% (30)
FT%: 75.4% (5)
3P%: 36.2% (21)
Offense (Rank)
Points: 103.6 (20)
Rebounds: 43.9 (11)
Assists: 20.5 (26)
FG%: 44.4% (22)
FT%: 76.6% (17)
3P%: 35.2% (20)
Standings
Pacific Division
  W L Pct GB
Golden State 40 7 .851 --
LA Clippers 30 18 .625 10.5
Sacramento 19 28 .404 21.0
LA Lakers 16 34 .320 25.5
Phoenix 15 32 .319 25.0
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
10/26/2016 Larry Nance Jr. Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 Julius Randle Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/26/2016 D'Angelo Russell Exercised Contract Option Team exercised 2017 option
10/24/2016 Yi Jianlian Waived
10/24/2016 Anthony Brown Waived
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/26/2017 Julius Randle Illness
1/21/2017 D'Angelo Russell Sprained knee ligament
